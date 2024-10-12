Cricket

IND Vs BAN: Sanju Samson Smashes Second Fastest Ton By Indian In T20Is

Sanju Samson smashed a scintillating century in just 40 balls in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 12

IND-Vs-BAN-AP-Photo
India's Sanju Samson celebrates after scoring his fifty runs during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad, India Photo: AP
info_icon

Sanju Samson smashed a scintillating century in just 40 balls in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 12. (More Cricket News)

The innings was quite special in many ways - and the most significant and rare occurrence in the innings was the five consecutive sixes he hit off the wrist-spinner Rishad Hossain for five sixes in the tenth over of the game. 

It also marked India’s highest 10-over score in T20 internationals. The blistering knock came after two consecutive failures, scoring 29 and 10 in Gwalior and Delhi. 

FASTEST HUNDREDS IN T20Is (FOR INDIA)

1. Rohit Sharma - 35 balls vs Sri Lanka (Indore 2017)

2. Sanju Samson - 40 balls vs Bangladesh in (Hyderabad 2024)

The 29-year-old finally walked back after a stunning 111 in just 47 balls, and was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman in the 14th over of the innings, with India closing in on 200.

