India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: RSA To Field First, Can Proteas Avenge T20 World Cup Final Loss To The Champions?

The 2024 T20 World Cup Champions, India, and runners-up South Africa go head-to-head once again. Will it be a battle for supremacy or revenge? Follow live score and updates from the South Africa vs India 1st T20I right here

8 November 2024
Suryakumar Yadav and Aiden Markram with the South Africa Vs India T20I series Trophy. X | BCCI
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the South Africa vs India 1st T20I at Kingsmead, Durban, set to begin at 8:30 PM IST. A four-match T20I series full of emotion and intensity – for South Africa, it’s a chance for revenge after their T20 World Cup final loss, while India looks to bounce back from a humiliating clean-sweep Test series defeat against New Zealand. Leading the Proteas will be Aiden Markram, while India is captained by Suryakumar Yadav, whose memorable catch in the World Cup final back in June helped deny South Africa their first-ever T20 World Cup title in Barbados. However, the faces will be fresh, with only four players from India's previous lineup – Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Arshdeep Singh – playing tonight. Follow the live score and updates from the IND vs RSA 1st T20I match right here
India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Players To Watch 

(From India in 1st Innings)

Abhishek Sharma

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya

India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Cricket, The Love!

India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan


South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter

India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Toss

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to field first against India in their 1st T20I match at Kingsmead in Durban. 

India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: What Happened Last Time? 

The last time when India played a three-match T20I series in South Africa, it ended in a 1-1 draw after the final match was washed out.

India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Head To Head

India and South Africa have locked horns 27 times in T20 formats out of which, India have emerged victorious in 15. South Africa have managed to win 11 matches whereas only one game ended without a result.

India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Current Weather 

Kingsmead, Durban weather.
Kingsmead, Durban weather. Screengrab From Weather.Com

India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Predicted Playing XIs 

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee

India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Pitch Report 

The pitch at Kingsmead in Durban has a history of favouring bowlers, especially seamers. South African bowlers can use the home advantage against India's young side. Batters will also get some assistance only when they settle in. The surface is hard and a high-scoring match is on the cards.

India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Match Prediction 

The weather conditions are overcast which might allow the team batting second to get an edge. Since both India and South Africa are the best in the white ball format, google trends and predictions suggest a 60% chance that India might win this game. South Africa's win chances are 30% and there is a 10% chance of the match ending in no result due to rain.

India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Weather Report 

The weather forecast for the first T20I match between India and South Africa suggests rain interruptions. First innings might witness some rain as there is a 47 per cent chance of precipitation at Kingsmead, which can shorten the 20-over per side match and if clouds remain longer, there might be a washed-out.

India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Squads 

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.


South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), Tristan Stubbs.

India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Live Streaming

The first T20I match between India and South Africa will be played on Friday, November 8, 2024 at Kingsmead, Durban at 8:30pm IST. The match will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels and the live streaming will available on JioCinema.

