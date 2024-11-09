Cricket

IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video

Ahead of the play, as both teams prepared for the customary national anthems, there were some technical issues

India vs South Africa 1st t20i
India's players line up for the national anthems at the start of a T20 International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Kingsmead stadium in Durban, South Africa, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Photo: AP
Even before a single ball was bowled in the first T20I between India and South, controversy erupted in Durban. (Live Blog | More Cricket News)

Ahead of the play, as both teams prepared for the customary national anthems, there were some technical issues. The national anthem of India stopped, then began again and then stopped again. The music went out of sync and there were some glitches in the audio.

Even as the audio on the ground was out of sync, Indian players continued with the anthem. However, when they finished, the music started to play once again. The players were left confused and had no idea what was going on. Once the music started to play again, the Indian players sang the anthem for one more time.

Some fans on social media were unhappy with the incident.

Sanju Samson after scoring his 2nd T20I century. - AP
India Vs South Africa: Sanju Samson Becomes First Indian To Score Back-to-back T20I Centuries

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Samson steals the show

Putting aside the confusion ahead of the match, Sanju Samson showed great clarity and wonderful strokeplay to raise his second consecutive T20I century. His 50-ball 107 took India to a big score of 202/3. Samson's ton consisted of seven fours and 10 sixes and in the process the Indian wicket-keeper batter became the first from his country to scores tons in consecutive T20I innings.

Earlier, South Africa captain Aiden Markram had won the toss and opted to bowl first.

