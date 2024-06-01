  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. kadiyam srihari
images

Name: Kadiyam Srihari

Born: 8th July, 1952 Parvathagiri, in the Warangal district of Telangana

Kadiyam Srihari is a prominent Indian politician known for his significant contributions to the state of Telangana. From his early days as a teacher to his tenure as the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, Srihari has remained dedicated to uplifting his community and working towards the betterment of society.

After completing his education, Srihari embarked on a professional journey that would shape his future endeavors. He started his career as a manager at Syndicate Bank in Nizamabad, where he worked diligently from 1975 to 1977. Following his time in the banking sector, he transitioned into the field of education, serving as a junior lecturer from 1977 to 1987. During this period, he also took on leadership roles, serving as the District President for the Government Junior Lecturers Association in Warangal and later as the State Secretary for the same body in Andhra Pradesh. His commitment to education and his ability to lead effectively would become defining characteristics of his political career.

Srihari's entry into politics came in February 1987 when he was invited by N. T. Rama Rao to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He contested the position of mayor of the Warangal Municipal Corporation and began his journey as a public representative. He went on to serve as the chairman of the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority in Warangal in 1988, further solidifying his role in local governance. Srihari's dedication to the TDP saw him hold various positions within the party, including district president for Warangal from 1987 to 1994.

Srihari's political career continued to flourish as he won a seat as an MLA from the Station Ghanpur constituency in 1994. He served as a minister in the cabinets of both Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and Nara Chandrababu Naidu, handling portfolios such as Marketing, Social Welfare, Education, and Irrigation. His ability to navigate the complexities of governance and his commitment to serving the people earned him respect and admiration from his constituents.

In 2004, Srihari faced a setback when he lost the general election contest in Station Ghanpur to TRS floor leader Dr. G. Vijayrama Rao of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. However, he bounced back, winning a by-election from the same constituency in 2008. Srihari played a pivotal role in the movement for Telangana statehood, representing the TDP in an all-party meeting in New Delhi and advocating for the region's aspirations. His commitment to the cause led to his resignation from the TDP in 2013, citing dissatisfaction with the party's stance on Telangana statehood. He subsequently joined the TRS, which supported statehood for Telangana, and was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Warangal Parliamentary Constituency.

Srihari's contributions to Telangana's development were further exemplified when he was appointed as the deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Education of Telangana in 2014.

In the 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly elections, Srihari contested as a member of the BRS party from the Ghanpur Station Assembly Constituency and emerged victorious.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
  2. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  3. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  4. 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Canada's Vancouver Island
  5. Clifton Suspension Bridge Closed After Human Remains Found In Suitcases, Manhunt For Suspect On | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18