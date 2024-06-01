Kadiyam Srihari is a prominent Indian politician known for his significant contributions to the state of Telangana. From his early days as a teacher to his tenure as the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, Srihari has remained dedicated to uplifting his community and working towards the betterment of society.

After completing his education, Srihari embarked on a professional journey that would shape his future endeavors. He started his career as a manager at Syndicate Bank in Nizamabad, where he worked diligently from 1975 to 1977. Following his time in the banking sector, he transitioned into the field of education, serving as a junior lecturer from 1977 to 1987. During this period, he also took on leadership roles, serving as the District President for the Government Junior Lecturers Association in Warangal and later as the State Secretary for the same body in Andhra Pradesh. His commitment to education and his ability to lead effectively would become defining characteristics of his political career.

Srihari's entry into politics came in February 1987 when he was invited by N. T. Rama Rao to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He contested the position of mayor of the Warangal Municipal Corporation and began his journey as a public representative. He went on to serve as the chairman of the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority in Warangal in 1988, further solidifying his role in local governance. Srihari's dedication to the TDP saw him hold various positions within the party, including district president for Warangal from 1987 to 1994.

Srihari's political career continued to flourish as he won a seat as an MLA from the Station Ghanpur constituency in 1994. He served as a minister in the cabinets of both Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and Nara Chandrababu Naidu, handling portfolios such as Marketing, Social Welfare, Education, and Irrigation. His ability to navigate the complexities of governance and his commitment to serving the people earned him respect and admiration from his constituents.

In 2004, Srihari faced a setback when he lost the general election contest in Station Ghanpur to TRS floor leader Dr. G. Vijayrama Rao of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. However, he bounced back, winning a by-election from the same constituency in 2008. Srihari played a pivotal role in the movement for Telangana statehood, representing the TDP in an all-party meeting in New Delhi and advocating for the region's aspirations. His commitment to the cause led to his resignation from the TDP in 2013, citing dissatisfaction with the party's stance on Telangana statehood. He subsequently joined the TRS, which supported statehood for Telangana, and was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Warangal Parliamentary Constituency.

Srihari's contributions to Telangana's development were further exemplified when he was appointed as the deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Education of Telangana in 2014.

In the 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly elections, Srihari contested as a member of the BRS party from the Ghanpur Station Assembly Constituency and emerged victorious.