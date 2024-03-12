  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. manohar lal khattar
images

Name: Manohar Lal Khattar

Political Party: Bharatiya Janata Party
DOB: 5 May 1954

Born on May 5, 1954, into a family that migrated from Pakistan post-Partition, Manohar Lal Khattar's early years were steeped in modesty, with his family working as laborers before setting up a small shop to sustain themselves.

His foray into education saw him moving to Delhi, where he balanced running a shop in Sadar Bazar with completing his bachelor's degree from the University of Delhi. During these formative years, Khattar's interest in politics began to take shape, influenced by the nationalist currents of the time and the palpable need for effective governance.

Khattar joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1977, embracing its ideology and committing to its grassroots organizational work. By 1980, he had become a full-time pracharak, a decision that began his lifelong dedication to the RSS and its principles. His work as a pracharak focused on organizational structure and propagating the RSS's ideals.

Transitioning to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1994, Khattar's political career took a more public turn. He quickly emerged as a key strategist for the party, leveraging his organizational prowess to strengthen BJP's footprint in Haryana. His role as the Chairman of the Election Campaign Committee during the 2014 Parliamentary elections in Haryana was pivotal. Under his leadership, the BJP executed a highly effective campaign, significantly contributing to the party's success in the state.

Khattar's ascent to the Chief Minister's office in 2014 marked a historic moment for Haryana. Not only was he the first non-Jat leader to occupy this position after 18 years, but he was also the first Punjabi Chief Minister of the state. His election significantly departed from the traditional caste-based politics that had dominated Haryana for decades. This change was propelled by the so-called Modi wave, with Khattar's close association with Narendra Modi, a fellow RSS pracharak turned Prime Minister, playing a crucial role in his rise.

During his tenure as Chief Minister, Khattar introduced several reforms to improve governance and enhance the quality of life for the citizens of Haryana. One of his notable initiatives was the establishment of all-woman police stations in every district, aimed at improving security for women and encouraging them to come forward with complaints of crimes. Additionally, he implemented a 24×7 portal called Harsamay, where citizens could file complaints online, thus making the police more accessible and accountable.

Khattar also prioritized e-governance, introducing biometric attendance systems in all government offices to ensure transparency and efficiency. His government's focus on police reforms included the recruitment of additional women constables and the construction of new housing for police personnel, reflecting his commitment to law and order.

On the policy front, Khattar advocated for integrating yoga into the training regimen for police forces, recognizing the need for physical and mental fitness in demanding law enforcement roles. His administration was also notable for its efforts to improve the gender ratio in Haryana under the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana," a campaign that saw significant success during his governance.

Khattar's resignation on March 12, 2024, came amidst political turbulence within the state's ruling coalition, prompting a shift in leadership as the BJP prepared for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. His political career, however, is set to continue as he contests the Lok Sabha seat from Karnal, reflecting his ongoing commitment to public service.

 

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. As Tensions Rise, South Korea To Deploy Laser Weapons To Intercept North Korean Drones
  2. Baba Vanga Predictions List: End Of The World To Begin In 2025 And End By...?
  3. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
  4. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18