Born on May 5, 1954, into a family that migrated from Pakistan post-Partition, Manohar Lal Khattar's early years were steeped in modesty, with his family working as laborers before setting up a small shop to sustain themselves.

His foray into education saw him moving to Delhi, where he balanced running a shop in Sadar Bazar with completing his bachelor's degree from the University of Delhi. During these formative years, Khattar's interest in politics began to take shape, influenced by the nationalist currents of the time and the palpable need for effective governance.

Khattar joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1977, embracing its ideology and committing to its grassroots organizational work. By 1980, he had become a full-time pracharak, a decision that began his lifelong dedication to the RSS and its principles. His work as a pracharak focused on organizational structure and propagating the RSS's ideals.

Transitioning to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1994, Khattar's political career took a more public turn. He quickly emerged as a key strategist for the party, leveraging his organizational prowess to strengthen BJP's footprint in Haryana. His role as the Chairman of the Election Campaign Committee during the 2014 Parliamentary elections in Haryana was pivotal. Under his leadership, the BJP executed a highly effective campaign, significantly contributing to the party's success in the state.

Khattar's ascent to the Chief Minister's office in 2014 marked a historic moment for Haryana. Not only was he the first non-Jat leader to occupy this position after 18 years, but he was also the first Punjabi Chief Minister of the state. His election significantly departed from the traditional caste-based politics that had dominated Haryana for decades. This change was propelled by the so-called Modi wave, with Khattar's close association with Narendra Modi, a fellow RSS pracharak turned Prime Minister, playing a crucial role in his rise.

During his tenure as Chief Minister, Khattar introduced several reforms to improve governance and enhance the quality of life for the citizens of Haryana. One of his notable initiatives was the establishment of all-woman police stations in every district, aimed at improving security for women and encouraging them to come forward with complaints of crimes. Additionally, he implemented a 24×7 portal called Harsamay, where citizens could file complaints online, thus making the police more accessible and accountable.

Khattar also prioritized e-governance, introducing biometric attendance systems in all government offices to ensure transparency and efficiency. His government's focus on police reforms included the recruitment of additional women constables and the construction of new housing for police personnel, reflecting his commitment to law and order.

On the policy front, Khattar advocated for integrating yoga into the training regimen for police forces, recognizing the need for physical and mental fitness in demanding law enforcement roles. His administration was also notable for its efforts to improve the gender ratio in Haryana under the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana," a campaign that saw significant success during his governance.

Khattar's resignation on March 12, 2024, came amidst political turbulence within the state's ruling coalition, prompting a shift in leadership as the BJP prepared for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. His political career, however, is set to continue as he contests the Lok Sabha seat from Karnal, reflecting his ongoing commitment to public service.