Meanwhile, Congress’ vote share gains in 2019 were focused in Ambala, Yamunagar and Panchkula districts in the northern region, and it is expected to further improve in the upcoming polls. This, however, has still not given Congress a clear edge. The Aam Aadmi Party, entering the Haryana battleground for the first time, is all set to fight alone, exposing the fissures within the INDIA bloc. Disagreements over seat-sharing have been recurring between the two parties since the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.