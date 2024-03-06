Haryana CM Khattar Flags Off Bus Carrying Devotees From Karnal To Ayodhya

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday flagged off a bus carrying more than 50 devotees from Karnal to Ayodhya under the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan' scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said the state government has launched the scheme under which people will be sent to pilgrimage places like Ayodhya, Amritsar (Golden Temple), Varanasi (Kashi Vishwanath temple) and other sites in the country.

The government has started a portal and will provide free travel facility to registered pilgrims through this portal. Around 700 pilgrims have already registered on the portal, Khattar said after he flagged off the bus carrying 52 devotees to Ayodhya.