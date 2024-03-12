BJP's Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As Haryana Chief Minister | Who Is He

After the resignation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manohar Lal Khattar from the post of Haryana chief minister, the party's Nayab Singh Saini took oath as state CM on Tuesday.
The resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday came amid reports that the senior BJP leader might be fielded by the party for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and that saffron party is headed for a split with its alliance partner in Haryana - Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) - after failed seat-sharing talks for the general polls.
While it was not clear if Khattar would return as CM, unconfirmed reports had already surfaced, hinting that Nayab Singh Saini, along with Anil Vij and even Baba Balaknath, might be possible chief minister faces.
Who Is Nayab Singh Saini?
Nayab Singh Saini, BJP Haryana unit president, took oath as the new Haryana chief minister after the resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar from the top post on Tuesday.
Nayab Singh Saini, who belongs to the OBC community, is the MP from Haryana's Kurukshetra and was recently made the state president of Haryana BJP. Saini's journey within the BJP is said to have kickstarted in 1996 when he started within the Haryana BJP's organisational framework, working alongside the sate general secretary until 2000, a Hindustan Times report said.
In 2002, he became the district general secretary of Yuva Morcha of BJP Ambala. In 2005, he became the district president of Yuva Morcha BJP Ambala.
Apart from these, he has held many other posts. In 2014, Saini became an MLA for the first time after winning from Narayangarh constituency.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nayab Singh Saini became an MP after defeating his nearest rival Nirmal Singh of the INC from the Kurukshetra constituency with a margin of over 3.83 lakh votes.
After this, the central leadership made him the BJP state president in Haryana. Nayab Singh Saini is considered a close aide of outgoing CM Manohar Lal Khattar.