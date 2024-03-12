The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced that Nayab Singh Saini will be the new Haryana chief minister after Manohar Lal Khattar resigned amid reports that the party might be headed for a split with its alliance partner in the state - Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) - over seat-sharing talks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and that Khattar might be fielded for the polls from Karnal.