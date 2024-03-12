The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced that Nayab Singh Saini will be the new Haryana chief minister after Manohar Lal Khattar resigned amid reports that the party might be headed for a split with its alliance partner in the state - Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) - over seat-sharing talks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and that Khattar might be fielded for the polls from Karnal.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and all cabinet ministers submitted their resignations to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday, sources said.
While reports said that the BJP will form the government with the support of some Independent MLAs after dissolving the cabinet, it, however, was not initially clear whether if it would be Khattar who will take oath as the chief minister again.
Later, a BJP leader announced that Haryana BJP president and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini will be next chief minister of the state.
Haryana Government Formation News | Top Updates
Nayab Singh Saini To Be Next Haryana CM
Saini will reportedly take oath as the chief minister at 5 pm on Tuesday.
Haryana Government | What Do Numbers Say
At present, the BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House while the JJP has 10. The ruling combine also enjoys the support of six of seven independents.
The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs and the Indian National Lok Dal and the Haryana Lokhit Party have one seat each.
Khattar Resigns As Haryana CM
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manohar Lal Khattar submitted his resignation from the Haryana chief minister post to governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday. The entire Haryana cabinet submitted their resignations to the governor.
The resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday came amid reports that the senior BJP leader might be fielded by the party for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and that saffron party is headed for a split with its alliance partner in Haryana - Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) - after failed seat-sharing talks for the general polls.
Meanwhile, the top leadership of both the BJP and JJP have called separate meetings of their respective MLAs. Manohar Lal Khattar also met BJP leaders at Haryana Niwas in Chandigarh on Tuesday. hold a meeting of all BJP ministers at his residence.
Central BJP leaders, including Union minister Arjun Munda and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, are in the state to oversee the changes, a news agency PTI report cited sources as saying.