Haryana Shocker: Anil Vij's Name Dropped From Cabinet? Khattar Says 'He Gets Upset Easily...'

Amid ongoing political turmoil in Haryana followed by ex-CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers' resignation, in another shocker, Anil Vij, arguably one of the best-known BJP leader from Haryana, has reportedly not found a place in the new cabinet led by Nayab Singh Saini.
Today, along with the newly appointed chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, five other ministers, who were earlier a part of Mr Khattar's cabinet, took oath in a promptly organised ceremony.
The absence of Mr Vij at the oath taking ceremony drew many questions as there as a speculation that he would be one of two deputy chief ministers appointed by the BJP after the post was vacated by Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).
Vij left meeting, Khattar says 'He Gets Upset Easily'
It has been reported that a visibly angry Vij left the legislature party meeting where Saini was picked as the next chief minister. Moreover, on Tuesday Vij skipped Saini's swearing-in ceremony as well where, according to the outgoing CM M L Khattar, he would also have been inducted in the cabinet.
Commenting on Vij's absence at the ceremony, former chief minister Khattar said, "Ministers had to take oath today and his (Vij's) name was on that (list). But he could not come."
Asked whether Vij was upset, he said, "Anil Vij is our senior colleague... He sometimes gets upset easily, but he becomes normal later."
In the past too, there have been many incidents when Vij got upset over something but later on things were normal, said Khattar.
"I spoke with him. He said he did not feel like coming (for the oath-taking event). We will speak to him. Nayab Saini ji will also speak to him," he added.