National

Haryana Shocker: Anil Vij's Name Dropped From Cabinet? Khattar Says 'He Gets Upset Easily...'

It has been reported that earlier a visibly angry Anil Vij left the legislature party meeting where Nayab Singh Saini was picked as the next chief minister of Haryana. Moreover, on Tuesday Vij skipped Saini's swearing-in ceremony as well where, according to the outgoing CM M L Khattar, he would also have been inducted into the cabinet.