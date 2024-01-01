Babul Supriyo is an Indian playback singer, live performer, television host, actor, and politician who currently serves as Cabinet Minister of Information and Technology and Electronics of the Government of West Bengal. He was elected Member of Parliament from Asansol in the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha and served as the Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change in the Union Council of Ministers. He officially resigned as MP on 19th October 2021 and was elected as a Member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on 16th April 2022 from the Ballygunge Assembly Seat.

He entered politics in 2014 and joined Narendra Modi’s government. He previously served as Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Urban Development, Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, and Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. In 2019 Indian general elections, Suprioyo again won from the Asansol seat as a BJP candidate. In May 2019, he became Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

He quit the BJP and joined the All-India Trinamool Congress Party in September 2021. On 16th April 202, he was elected as a Member of the West Bengal Legislative from Ballygunge Assembly seat.