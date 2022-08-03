Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Bengal Cabinet Rejig: Nine Take Oath As Ministers

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday carried out a major cabinet reshuffle.

Babul Supriyo PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 5:09 pm

Nine MLAs, including Babul Supriyo, took oath as ministers in West Bengal on Wednesday, in a major reshuffle of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's cabinet.

Supriyo, along with Snehasis Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmik, Udayan Guha and Pradip Majumdar were sworn in as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan by Governor La Ganesan.

Birbaha Hansda, a tribal leader, and Biplab Roy Chowdhury took oath as ministers of state with independent charge.

Tajmul Hossain and Satyajit Barman were sworn in as ministers of state.

