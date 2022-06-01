Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Babul Supriyo: KK Was A Family Man, Never Saw Him Attending Many Parties

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, is well known for songs like as 'Zindagi Do Pal Ki' from 'Kites', 'Aankhon Mein Teri' from 'Om Shanti Om', 'Khuda Jaane' from 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', and 'Tadap Tadap' from 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', among others.

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 3:15 pm

On Wednesday, musician-turned-politician Babul Supriyo recounted his memories of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, often known as KK, who died after becoming unwell during an event in Kolkata. According to the Trinamool Congress politician, KK was a family guy who lived a humble life, and he never saw the singer attending many parties.

"KK was a great singer and a family man. He lived a simple and calm life. I never saw him attending many parties. I have a lot of memories with him," Supriyo said as quoted by ANI. 

Music director and composer Jeet Gannguli offered his condolences on the death of KK. 

Singer KK Dies At 53 While Performing In Kolkata

In an interview with ANI, Gannguli stated, "He sang many songs for me. He was just 53 years old. I lost a friend today.”

With songs recorded in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali, the 53-year-old was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian film business. Immediately upon KK's death, messages of sorrow, homage, and condolences began to stream in. 

"I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why! This is too hard to accept! The heart is shattered in pieces,” Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Twitter to express her grief.

Singer, songwriter, and music composer, Vishal Dadlani, posted on Twitter, "The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!!".

Singer Mohit Chauhan too tweeted poignant respects to his 'dear buddy.' He wrote on Twitter, "KK... not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you."

After falling unwell while performing at a function in Kolkata, KK died on Tuesday evening. He was airlifted to CMRI, where he was declared dead. 

Art & Entertainment Babul Supriyo KK Zindagi Do Pal Ki' 'Kites' 'Aankhon Mein Teri' 'Om Shanti Om' 'Khuda Jaane' 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' 'Tadap Tadap' 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' Kk. India
