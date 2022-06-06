Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Nadda on 2-day visit to Bengal from June 7

J P Nadda has visited West Bengal so many times, but that has only led to more exodus from his party. We are not at all concerned - TMC spokesperson

Nadda on 2-day visit to Bengal from June 7
BJP working president J P Nadda File Photo

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 9:38 am

BJP national president J P Nadda will embark on a two-day visit to West Bengal from June 7, during which he is expected to hold meetings with MLAs and MPs, a party leader said. Nadda is expected to arrive on June 7 evening, state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar told reporters. "We are happy that he will give us direction to intensify our battle against the corrupt Trinamool Congress government, which has lost all credibility after being mired in scams. His visit will boost the morale of the rank and file of the party," Majumdar said late on Sunday. The visit is significant in the wake of key BJP state functionaries like Babul Supriyo, Arjun Singh and Joy Prakash Majumdar switching over to the TMC in the recent past.

The ruling TMC, however, refused to attach any importance to Nadda's visit.
  "J P Nadda has visited West Bengal so many times, but that has only led to more exodus from his party. We are not at all concerned," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

