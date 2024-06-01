  1. HOME
Name: Kotha Prabhakar Reddy

Born: 06 June 1966 in Hyderabad
Spouse: Kotha Madhavi Reddy

Kotha Prabhakar Reddy's entry into politics was not planned but was rather a result of his deep-rooted desire to serve the community. Inspired by the Telangana movement and the quest for a separate state, Reddy joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), a party at the forefront of the movement. His early years in politics were marked by his dedication to the party's cause and his efforts to mobilize support among the people of Telangana.

In 2014, Reddy's political journey took a significant turn when he decided to contest the by-election for the Medak Lok Sabha constituency. The by-poll was necessitated by the resignation of TRS party head K. Chandrashekhar Rao, who had been elected as the Chief Minister of Telangana. Reddy's decision to contest the election was not an easy one, as he faced stiff competition from seasoned politicians.

Since his election, Reddy has been a tireless advocate for the development of Medak and the welfare of its people. He has worked to improve infrastructure, healthcare, and education in the region, recognizing these as key areas for the overall development of the constituency. His efforts have been lauded by the people of Medak, who see him as a leader who has their best interests at heart. However, Reddy's tenure has not been without its challenges.

 In 2023, during a campaign in Siddipet district, he was the target of a violent attack. An unidentified assailant approached Reddy under the guise of shaking hands and then proceeded to stab him in the stomach with a knife.

