T. Jeevan Reddy is a distinguished Indian jurist and former Member of Parliament. He pursued his education in law, obtaining degrees from Osmania University and the University of Madras. Reddy embarked on his legal career with a focus on constitutional and administrative law.

His involvement in public service began with his election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1972. Throughout his political career, Reddy held several ministerial positions in the state government, including the portfolios of Law, Legislative Affairs, and Higher Education. As a legislator, he played a crucial role in shaping policies and legislation related to education, governance, and legal reform. Throughout his life, Reddy has maintained a strong focus on public service, first as a legislator in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and later as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court.

He was first elected as Panchayat Samithi President of Mallial in 1981 in non-party-based elections, which is equivalent to today's Legislative Constituency. He was elected as M.L.A. for the first time from T.D.P. in the year 1983 and was inducted into the State Cabinet with an Excise Minister portfolio. He later differed with N.T.R. and joined the Congress Party under the leadership of Rajeev Gandhi in the year 1984. He won the elections from the Congress Party in the year 1989, 1996, 1999, 2004 and 2014. In 2019, he was elected as a Member of Legislative Council from Karimnagar Assembly constituency with a majority of (39,430) votes.

Reddy contested against the B.R.S. Party President in the Parliament by-election in the years 2006 and 2008. In the 2008 Parliament elections, he lost marginally with 14,000 only. In 2006 he was inducted into the State Cabinet until 2009 during which he held the portfolio of R&B. After the formation of Telangana State he won the only seat from North Telangana for Congress.

T. Jeevan Reddy's most significant achievements primarily revolve around his contributions to the legal and judicial spheres, as well as his tenure as a Member of Parliament and ministerial roles in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Some of his notable achievements include:

Judicial Career: Reddy served as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and later as the Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court. His tenure on the bench was marked by a commitment to upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law. His judgements and legal opinions have had a lasting impact on Indian jurisprudence. Legislative Contributions: As a Member of Parliament and a member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Reddy played a key role in shaping legislation and policy debates. His focus on legal and judicial reform, as well as his advocacy for issues related to governance and public welfare, have left a lasting impact on Indian politics. Ministerial Portfolios: During his time in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Reddy held several ministerial positions, including Law, Legislative Affairs, and Higher Education. His leadership in these roles contributed to policy development and implementation in crucial areas such as legal reform and education.

In addition to his work in the judiciary and politics, T. Jeevan Reddy has made significant contributions to legal scholarship. He has authored several books and articles on constitutional law, administrative law, and legal philosophy, earning recognition for his insightful analysis and scholarly contributions to the field.