Tamilaruvi Manian is a well-known politician, speaker and writer in Tamil Nadu. He began his political career as a congressman in 1966. Now he is the founder and Chief of Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam. He served in Congress, Tamil Manila Congress, and many other parties. He served around 40 years in Politics. Now he is very close to the actor Rajnikanth. Manian is known for his oratory skills and his deep knowledge of Tamil literature, particularly the works of Bharathiyar and Bharathidasan

Tamilaruvi Manian's political career has been marked by his association with various political parties, including the Indian National Congress, Janata Dal, Janata Party, Lok Shakthi party, and Congress. He was drawn to politics by the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, K Kamaraj, and has been a member of several political parties throughout his career.

Manian has been associated with various political parties and has been close to several political leaders, including G K Moopanar and his son G K Vasan. However, he fell out with Vasan after his attempts to secure a nomination to the Parliament and later to contest from the Mylapore assembly seat in 2006 did not fructify.

Manian has also been a vocal critic of the RSS and has written a series of articles titled 'The Killers of Gandhi' targeting the organization. However, he later vowed to work to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of India in 2014.

In 2014, Manian launched 'Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam' and voiced his concerns about the harmful effects of liquor. He also organized a big rally of Rajinikanth fans in Trichy to show the actor the power of his fan base. However, his attempts to persuade Rajinikanth to consider a foray into politics were unsuccessful, and he announced his decision to quit politics in 2019.