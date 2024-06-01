Dr Subhash Ramrao Bhamre is an Indian politician reelected in the 17th Lok Sabha. He represents the Dhule constituency of Maharashtra and is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. An oncologist by profession, Bhamre wrote a research paper on breast cancer for the International Cancer Conference in Hungary. His mother Gojarbai Ramrao Bhamre was the first female MLA from Sakri, Maharashtra.

Bhamre's was a member of key parliamentary committees such as the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes, and the Consultative Committee on the Ministry of Railways.

Notably, after the end of his role as the Union Minister of State for Defence, he has remained an important figure within his party, becoming the Vice-President of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra