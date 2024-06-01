Sanjay Nirupam was born in Rohtas, a small town in Bihar on 6th Feb 1965. He is a former member of the Indian Parliament Congress party and former President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. He has served 2 terms as MP in the Rajya Sabha first as a member from the Shiv Sena and then from the Congress Party. He represented North Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency from 2009 to 2014. He was a member of Parliamentary Committees such as the Public Accounts Committee and the Finance Committee. He was the Secretary of the AICC and was also Secretary-in-Charge of the state of Bihar. He was one of the National spokesperson of the Congress party to express the Party’s view on different issues on TV Channels.

Nirupam began his career as a journalist starting as a Sub-Editor at Panch Janya. In 1993, he became the Chief Editor of Dopahar ka Saamana, at the time owned by Bal Thackeray. He then became Shiv Sena MP to the Rajya Sabha in 1996. He became the face of Shiv Sena’s endeavour to reach out to Mumbai’s thriving North Indian voters.

Nirupam quit the Sena and joined the Congress in April 2005, being appointed as General secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. He won the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat in 2009 general election, defeating the BJP’s candidate Ram Naik.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he lost to Gopal Shetty, a BJP candidate. He was appointed as President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee in 2015.

In 2017, Nirupam resigned as the head of the Congress Party for Mumbai after a poor showing in the polls at the BMC elections.

On 4th April 2024 he was suspended from Indian National Congress for party indiscipline. Later in the same day, he resigned from Indian National Congress.

Beyond politics, Sanjay Nirupam has been involved in various social and cultural initiatives in Mumbai. He has organised events like wrestling and mass-level festival celebrations like Ganeshotsav and dahihandi. He has been the President of the Mumbai Sub-Urban Wrestling Association.

Apart from his political endeavours, he enjoys writing poetry and articles on current topics.