National

Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam For 6 Years Over 'Anti-Party' Statements

This decision comes after Nirupam issued a 'one-week ultimatum' to the party concerning the Mumbai North-West seat.

Advertisement

X%2F%40sanjaynirupam
Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam For 6 Years | Photo: X/@sanjaynirupam
info_icon

The Congress party has expelled Sanjay Nirupam, its former Mumbai unit chief, for a period of six years following his recent ultimatum and statements deemed as anti-party. This decision comes after Nirupam issued a "one-week ultimatum" to the party concerning the Mumbai North-West seat.

In a letter issued by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, it was stated, "Taking note of the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, the Congress president has approved the expulsion of Sanjay Nirupam from the party for a period of six years with immediate effect."

Also Read | Dr. Manmohan Singh, Whose Silence Spoke Louder Than The Words of Many

Advertisement

Responding to his expulsion, Nirupam said, “Congress should not waste its energy and stationery on me. The party, anyway, is facing severe financial crunch and hence it should use its energy to save the party. The one-week ultimatum I had given is over, and I will announce my decision tomorrow (Thursday).”

The contention arose after Nirupam, a former Member of Parliament representing Mumbai North, criticized the state leadership of Congress as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena declared its candidates for four out of six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, including the Mumbai North West seat.

Nirupam sought to contest from Mumbai North-West while the Shiv Sena (UBT), an ally of the Congress, announced Amol Kirtikar as their candidate for the seat.

Advertisement

The BJP-Shinde Sena alliance, on the other hand, is yet to reveal its candidate for the Mumbai North-West seat. Speculation mounts that Nirupam may join the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Nirupam had contested from Mumbai North-West in 2019 but was defeated by Gajanan Kirtikar of the Shinde Sena. He had initially been with the undivided Shiv Sena before joining the Congress in 2005.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Did US Warn Russia About Crocus City Hall Being A Potential Target?
  2. BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi Fighting Cancer, Says Won't Be Part Of Lok Sabha Elections
  3. Joe Flaherty Dies At 82: ‘SCTV’, ‘Freaks And Geeks’ Actor-Comedian Passes Away After Brief Illness
  4. Delhi High Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Against Arrest Today | Details
  5. Trapped: With Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest, What Is The Future Of AAP?
  6. 'Uncle Samsik' Teaser Review: Song Kang-ho Turns Enigmatic And Dubious In His Television Debut Series
  7. Muslim Leaders Decline White House Ramadan Invitation As Biden's Israel Policy Draws Anger
  8. Hariharan Birthday Special: 5 Best Songs Of The Versatile Singer