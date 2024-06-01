Upendra Singh Rawat is an Indian politician and is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. In 2019 General election he was the candidate from Barabanki constituency of Uttar Pradesh and he won the election with 535594 votes against the Samajwadi Party candidate Ram Sagar Rawat.Although details of his early life are not as readily available, it is known that Rawat was always interested in education, and this inclination is clearly displayed through his degrees in law and sociology from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, DAV Mahavidyalaya Lucknow University and J.N.P.J. College, Barabanki.

He has been readily involved in politics, having held various positions. He was the Member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly from 2017 to 2019. He was elected to 17th Lok Sabha in May, 2019. He was the Member, Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes from 24 July 2019 onwards. He was the member of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice from 13 Sept. 2019 onwards.