Vijayashanthi often hailed as the "Lady Superstar" of Telugu cinema, transitioned from a successful film career to become a formidable force in Indian politics. She began her journey in the entertainment world at a young age. She made her acting debut in 1980 with the Tamil film "Kallukkul Eeram." However, her entry into Telugu cinema catapulted her to stardom. With iconic roles in films like "Karthavyam," "Pratighatana," and "Osey Ramulamma," she became a household name and garnered a massive fan following.

Her portrayal of strong, independent women on screen resonated with audiences and established her as one of the leading actresses of her time. Vijayashanthi's film career spanned over a decade, during which she received numerous accolades, including several Nandi Awards and Filmfare Awards.

In the early 2000s, Vijayashanthi shifted her focus from films to politics, driven by a desire to bring about change and positively impact society. She joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and quickly rose through the ranks.

However, her association with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) indeed marked her political ascent. She played a pivotal role in the movement for a separate Telangana state, lending her voice and support to the cause.

She was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Medak constituency in 2009 and 2014, representing the TRS. As an MP, she championed various women's empowerment, education, and healthcare issues.

In recognition of her contributions to public service and her role in the Telangana movement, Vijayashanthi was conferred with the "Telangana Excellence Award" in 2017.

Vijayashanthi continues to be an influential figure in Telangana politics. She remains an active member of the TRS and plays a crucial role in shaping the party's policies and strategies.