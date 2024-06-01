Yanamala Ramakrishnudu is an Indian politician with the TDP (Telugu Desam Party) from the state of Andhra Pradesh. He is a prominent figure in politics in the south of India and has a career spanning several years of service.

His career in politics kickstarted in 1993 when he stood for election from the constituency of Tuni and secured a comfortable victory. His winning streak continued for several years afterward as well, and today the record stands at six successive wins and three losses out of the nine times he contested, a good record for any politician(he was elected from 1983-1985, 1985-1989, 1989-1994, 1994-1999, 1999-2003, 2004).

In matters of governance, his expertise is visible from his tenure as a cabinet minister in the first and second NTR governments. His skills were heavily relied upon by the government in the ministerial roles he has held- including Law and Municipal Administration, Municipal Administration, Cooperation, Finance, and planning.

He also notably served as the speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for four years 1995- 1999.

A crucial part of Ramakrishnudu’s political agenda is his advocacy for the upliftment of backward classes. He has been a champion of their cause throughout his political career, pushing for their upliftment and empowerment so that political, social, and economic equality may be achieved.

He has also recently participated in a roundtable discussion on the enumeration of backward classes, exhibiting a longstanding unwavering commitment to their welfare.

While holding the esteemed position of the Minister for Finance and Planning in the Nara Chandrababu Naidu Government, Ramakrishnudu displayed his proficiency and skill in fiscal management and economic planning for the state.