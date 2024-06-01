Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare is an Indian politician and member of parliament, in the 17th Lok Sabha elected from the constituency of Latur in Maharashtra. He won the 2019 Indian general election being a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate. He is an official candidate of the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Latur Lok Sabha constituency.

His parliamentary presence is underscored with him bringing the issues faced by the people of Latur and the rest of the nation to the fore. Debates and interventions he has made in his 68 debates and 513 questions range from agricultural reform and infrastructural development to the accessibility of healthcare and the generation of employment.

He has been a member of several parliamentary committees- the consultative committee for the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs, and more.