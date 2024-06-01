Veeranna Somanna is an Indian politician who was the minister of the Housing and Infrastructure Development Department of Karnataka from August 2021 to May 2023. He was a Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assemble from the Govindraj Nagara constituency from May 2018 to May 2023.

On 10 June 2016, he was re-elected to the Karnataka Legislative Council. He secured 31 votes of BJP MLAs. In March 2024, he was announced as the BJP candidate for the Tumkur constituency in the 2024 General Elections.

From1983-1987 he was elected to the Bangalore Mahanagara Palike. In 1994 he was an MLA from Binnypet on a Janta Dal ticket. He was the Minister for Prisons and the Minister for Bangalore Urban Development from 1996 to 1999. In 1999, he was elected from Binnypet as an independent candidate. In 2008, he was elected from Govindarajan Nagar on a Congress ticket. From 2010 to 2018 he was a Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council. From 2019 to 2020 he was the Minister of Horticulture and Sericulture. He was elected as the Minister for Housing and Minister for Infrastructure and Development from 2021 to 2023.