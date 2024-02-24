Vanathi Srinivasan is a seasoned politician and leader of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and a lawyer. She has practiced law at Madras High Court since 1993. She is a Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly member from Coimbatore South constituency. She currently serves as National President of the Women’s Wing of the Bhartiya Janata Party. She has been a member of the Central Election Committee of Bhartiya Janata Party since 2022.

Vanathi is a lawyer by profession. She started her professional career in 1993, working for a Senior Advocate (Former Tami Nadu Congress Committee President). She has been practicing law in Chennai High Court for over two decades. Vanathi was also a Standing Counsel for Southern Railway and the Union Government. She was a former state secretary of the BJP Tamil Nadu and also served as a board member of the Central Board of Film Certification. She contested in 2011 and 2016 Tamil Nadu State Assembly election as BJP candidate. Her association with the BJP spans more than three decades. She has been a member of the BJP since 1993 and has held various positions in the party since 1999. She was appointed a State Secretary of the BJP Tamil Nadu in 2013 and continued until 2014 when she was appointed the General Secretary of the BJP Tamil Nadu, a post she continued until June 2020 when she was elevated as the State Vice President of the BJP Tamil Nadu. In October 2020, she was appointed as the National President of the BJP Mahila Morcha. She was added to Central Election Committee of Bhartiya Janata Party in 2022.

In 2016 she secured 33,113 votes in the Coimbatore South Assembly Election 2016. She successfully contested the 2021 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election from Coimbatore South constituency on a BJP ticket. She defeated Kamal Haasan of Makkal Needhi Maiam.