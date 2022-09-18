Sunday, Sep 18, 2022
Tamil Nadu Government Must Hold Medical Camps To Prevent Disease Outbreak: Vanathi Srinivasan

BJP Mahila Morcha President and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said the government should also provide necessary medicines and treatment to children suffering from fever. 

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Sep 2022 4:43 pm

BJP Mahila Morcha President and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to urgently organise medical camps to prevent the spread of diseases like swine flu and dengue.

She said the government should also provide necessary medicines and treatment to children suffering from fever. Attributing negligence on part of the state government following increasing incidents of flu-like cases among children, the BJP leader told reporters here that authorities failed to clean stagnant rainwater and the drainage lines resulting in rampant mosquito breeding.

The government must hold medical camps in government schools and affected slum areas as well, the legislator said.

(With PTI inputs)

