Saqib Mahmood is a right-arm fast bowler who has represented England in various formats of international cricket. He began his cricketing journey playing for Lancashire in domestic cricket. He progressed through the ranks of Lancashire's youth system and made his debut for the senior team in 2015 during a One-Day Cup match against Derbyshire. His early performances for Lancashire were effective, and he quickly became a regular member of the team in both limited-overs and first-class cricket.

In 2016, Mahmood made his debut in the County Championship for Lancashire. In April 2019, Mahmood became the first bowler for Lancashire to take a five-wicket haul in successive List A matches during the Royal London One-Day Cup. In May 2021, he took his maiden five-wicket haul in first-class cricket, with 5/47 in the County Championship match against Yorkshire.

Mahmood's consistent performances in domestic cricket earned him a call-up to the England Lions squad. He represented the Lions in various tours and series, gaining valuable experience and exposure to international cricket. His performances for the Lions further solidified his reputation as a capable fast bowler. In September 2019, Mahmood was named in England's Test and Twenty20 International (T20I) squads for their series against New Zealand. He made his T20I debut for England on November 3, 2019, in Christchurch.

In early 2020, Mahmood made his One Day International (ODI) debut for England against South Africa. He played his first ODI on February 9, 2020, in Cape Town. Over the next few months, Mahmood continued to be part of England's limited-overs squads and gained experience playing against top international teams. In August 2021, Mahmood was added to England's squad for the second Test against India, after Stuart Broad was ruled out of the rest of the series due to injury. In February 2022, Mahmood was again named in England's Test squad for their series against the West Indies. He made his Test debut on March 16, 2022, against the West Indies in Antigua.

Throughout his career, Mahmood has continued to play for Lancashire in domestic cricket. He has been an integral part of Lancashire's bowling attack in the County Championship, Vitality Blast, and Royal London One-Day Cup. Mahmood's performances for Lancashire have been crucial in their quest for domestic titles. In April 2022, he was bought by the Oval Invincibles for the 2022 season of The Hundred. However, the following month, he was ruled out of the rest of the season after suffering a back stress fracture.

In addition to his international and domestic commitments, Mahmood has also been part of various franchise-based T20 leagues around the world. He has represented teams in leagues such as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and The Hundred.

Mahmood's international career began with his T20I debut against New Zealand in November 2019. Since then, he has been a part of England's limited-overs and Test squads, contributing to various series and tournaments. His ODI debut against South Africa in February 2020 and his Test debut against the West Indies in March 2022 mark key milestones in his international career.

Mahmood's playing style involves bowling at high speeds, using reverse swing and yorkers effectively, especially during the death overs.

As of March 2024, Saqib Mahmood has played 2 Test matches, taking 6 wickets with a bowling average of 52.0. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), he has played 8 matches, taking 14 wickets with an average of 10.0, with his best bowling figures being 4/42. In Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), he has played 12 matches, taking 7 wickets with a bowling average of 43.00. Mahmood has also played 30 first-class matches, taking 83 wickets with an average of 14.9, including one five-wicket haul. In List A cricket, he has played 37 matches, taking 68 wickets with an average of 15.33, including three five-wicket hauls.