Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs England: When And Where To Watch WI Vs ENG 1st Test Match

West Indies and England face each other in the first Test of the three-match series that kicks off on March 8 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. (More Cricket News)

While West Indies had lost their preceding Test series 2-0 to Sri Lanka, England are coming through a harder time. The Three Lions lost 4-0 to Australia in one of the most embarrassing Ashes defeats.

Post the loss, too much has happened in the England camp. From ECB’s managing director Ashely Giles stepping down to coach Chris Silverwood leaving his post, many officials bore the brunt of the defeat. However, the management backed under-fire captain Joe Root to continue leading the team.

In the recent development, seamer Ollie Robinson has been ruled out of first Test while Saqib Mahmood has been given a go in the 12-member squad announced by ECB.

On the other hand, West Indies would look to take some confidence from the 3-2 T20I series win over England in January. They will be led by Kraigg Brathwaite in the Test series. The side has given chance to fast bowler Anderson Phillip and batter John Campbell for the first Test.

Head-To-Head

A total of 160 Test matches have been played between the sides so far with England winning 51 of them and West Indies 58. 51 matches ended in draws.

When is West Indies Vs England 1st Test match?

The West Indies Vs England 1st Test match is on March 8, 2022 (Tuesday).

At what time West Indies Vs England 1st Test match starts?

The West Indies Vs England 1st Test match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is West Indies Vs England 1st Test match being played?

West Indies Vs England 1st Test match will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Which channel in India will live telecast West Indies Vs England 1st Test match?

West Indies Vs England 1st Test match will be telecast live on Sony network.

How to watch live streaming of West Indies Vs England 1st Test match in India?

The live streaming of West Indies Vs England 1st Test match will be done via SonyLiv.

Squads

England: Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wk), Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, and Jayden Seales.