Santos FC Vs Vasco Da Gama: Neymar In Tears After Humiliating Defeat; Peixe Sack Coach Cleber Xavier

Santos FC dismissed coach Cleber Xavier following a crushing 6-0 home defeat to Vasco da Gama at Morumbi on Sunday, 17 August 2025. This severe home defeat for the club of Brazilian football legend Pele left star player Neymar in tears on the pitch. The club now sits just two points above the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A relegation zone.
"The club thanks the coach for the services provided," Santos said, adding they "wishes him luck in the continuation of his career." Xavier took charge in late April 2025, managing 15 matches. During his brief tenure, Santos recorded five victories, four draws, and six losses, and exited the Copa do Brasil in the third phase at the hands of CRB on penalties.
Precarious League Standing And Club Pressure
Following the heavy defeat, Santos FC dropped to 15th position in the 20-team Brazilian Serie A 2025 standings, just two points clear of the relegation zone as of August 18, 2025.
This precarious standing intensifies pressure on club leadership, especially after their relegation in 2023 and subsequent promotion by winning Serie B in 2024.
President Marcelo Teixeira faces mounting demands to secure the club’s top-flight status. Only a marginal points difference separates Santos from danger.
Neymar’s Emotional Reaction
Neymar, the 33-year-old former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star, was visibly distraught after the humiliating defeat. He left the pitch in tears, and a member of Santos' backroom staff consoled him on the field.
Vasco's Philippe Coutinho scored twice in the match. The game held additional personal significance for Neymar; before kickoff, the club presented him with a commemorative jersey marking his 250th appearance for Santos FC.
Neymar had returned to his boyhood club in January 2025 after an underwhelming spell at Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. News outlets widely covered his distress across social and traditional media platforms.
Neymar’s much-discussed return to Santos ahead of the 2025 season was initially on a five-month contract. The club extended his deal in June, which now binds him to Santos until the end of 2025. This extension came with heightened expectations; fans hoped Neymar’s leadership would guide the team and help stave off further relegation concerns.