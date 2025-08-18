Santos 0-6 Vasco Da Gama: Emotional Neymar 'Ashamed' After Heavy Thrashing

Santos suffered a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Vasco Da Gama in the Brazilian Serie A
Neymar was left in tears after Santos suffered a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Vasco Da Gama in the Brazilian Serie A, leaving him with a "feeling of extreme shame".
Philippe Coutinho scored a second-half brace, with Lucas Piton, David, Rayan and Danilo Neves also scoring for the visitors, who earned their biggest league win in 17 years.
It was the biggest loss of Neymar's career, while it was also the first time Santos have conceded six goals in a single home game in the competition.
As such, Santos head coach Cleber Xavier was dismissed.
"The club thanks the coach for the services provided and wishes him luck in the continuation of his career," Santos said in their statement.
Santos did hit the woodwork through Alvaro Barreal at 1-0 down, but otherwise failed to lay a glove on Vasco, who scored with six of their nine shots on target, and massively outperformed their 2.0 expected goals (xG).
"I'm ashamed. I'm totally disappointed with our performance," Neymar said after the game.
"The fans have every right to protest, obviously, without using violence. But if they want to curse and insult, they're in their right.
"It's a feeling of extreme shame. I've never experienced this in my life. Unfortunately, it happened.
"The tears were from anger, from everything. Unfortunately, I can't help in every way. Anyway, it was total s***, that's the reality."
Xavier managed just 15 games in charge of Santos, having been brought in at the end of April, and won just five of those matches (D4 L6).
Santos are just two points and places above the relegation zone following this defeat, just one place above Vasco, who moved out of the bottom four with this victory.