Rana Daggubati Stars In Telugu Titans' PKL Season 12 Campaign 'Ghus Kar Maarenge' - Watch

Rana Daggubati stars in the Telugu Titans’ campaign Ghus Kar Maarenge, launching ahead of PKL Season 12 starting August 29
Film highlights Daggubati’s confident, controlled aggression, reflecting the league’s intense new format
Season opener: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, packed with thrilling raiding and tackling action
Rana Daggubati stars in the first promotional film for Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, ‘Ghus Kar Maarenge’, ahead of the league’s kickoff on August 29, 2025.
The film shows a tense standoff outside a home, where Daggubati uses a mix of fanfare and composure to confront a group of goons, ending with the line: "Ghuss ke marne ki baatein toh sab karte hai, but hum Telugu Titans wale karke dikhaate hai," highlighting the idea of taking action rather than just talking.
Speaking on being a part of this campaign, Rana Daggubati said, “Kabaddi is not just a sport, it’s a battle of will, power, and fearless spirit. The Pro Kabaddi League has redefined how we look at home-grown sports in India."
He added, "There’s something electrifying about the raw aggression and courage that unfolds on the mat every single match. I’m proud to be associated with a league that celebrates true warriors and brings the thrill of India’s toughest sport to life.”
PKL Season 12 kicks off on August 29 with a southern derby as Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas. Fans can watch all the tackles, raids, and blocks live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.