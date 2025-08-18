WNBA: A’ja Wilson Powers Las Vegas Aces Past Dallas Wings For Seventh Straight Win

A’ja Wilson, the reigning three-time WNBA MVP, dominated with 34 points on 11-of-16 shooting while collecting eight rebounds, three blocks, and two steals, as the Las Vegas Aces (21-14) tied their season high with 18 three-pointers to secure their ninth win in the last 10 games

Aja Wilson Las Vegas Aces WNBA Wrap
A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces reacts after scoring a basket and drawing a foul against the Dallas Wings in the first period of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Summary
  • A’ja Wilson scored 34 as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 106-87 for a seventh straight win

  • Kelsey Mitchell dropped 38 to lead the Indiana Fever’s comeback past the Connecticut Sun 99-93 in OT

  • Alyssa Thomas had a triple-double in the Phoenix Mercury’s 85-82 win over the Seattle Storm on Sue Bird’s statue night

The Las Vegas Aces rolled to a seventh straight win on Sunday, defeating the Dallas Wings 106-87, thanks to an MVP performance from A’Ja Wilson and some deadly 3-point shooting.

Wilson, the reigning and three-time WNBA MVP, poured in 34 points on 11-of-16 shooting along with eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals and the Aces (21-14) matched a season high with 18 3-pointers in their ninth victory in 10 games.

Kierstan Bell scored 18 points and drained a career-high six 3-pointers on seven attempts as Las Vegas shot 52.9 per cent from beyond the arc.

NaLyssa Smith had 14 points, Chelsea Gray had 10 points and a career-high-tying 14 assists, while Jewell Loyd chipped in 12 points and made 4 of 8 from 3-point range for the Aces, who scored 23 points off 13 Dallas turnovers.

The Wings (9-26) lost for the seventh time in eight games, wasting a career-high 23-point performance from Maddy Siegrist, who made 11 of 15 shots.

Paige Bueckers was the only other Dallas player to score in double figures, tallying 18 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Mitchell, Fever rally past Sun

Kelsey Mitchell sparked a furious second-half rally for the Indiana Fever in a 99-93 overtime win over the Connecticut Sun.

Michell scored 34 of her career-high-tying 38 points after halftime for the Fever (19-16), who trailed by 21 points in the opening minutes of the third quarter. They were still down by 14 at the 6:25 mark of the fourth before going on a 17-3 run over the next four minutes to tie the score at 77-77 on a pair of free throws by Odyssey Sims. Alliyah Boston then sent the game to overtime on a jumper with 21 seconds remaining.

In OT, Mitchell scored all of Indiana’s points during a 10-4 run to open the period – including a pair of 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions.

Mitchell finished 11 of 12 from the free throw line, Sims scored 19 and Boston added 14 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

The Fever played most of the game without guard Sophie Cunningham after she injured her knee early in the second quarter.

Marina Mabrey led the WNBA-worst Sun (6-27) with 27 points, while Tina Charles had 21 points and six boards.

Mercury spoil special night for Storm, Bird

Alyssa Thomas recorded her fifth triple-double of the season, leading the Phoenix Mercury to an 85-82 win over the Seattle Storm.

The game took place after the Storm unveiled a statue outside Climate Pledge Arena of Sue Bird, making her the first WNBA player to receive that honor. Bird, a 13-time All-Star, played 20 seasons for the Storm and helped lead them to four WNBA championships.

Bird attended the game Sunday night, but Thomas stole the show on the court.

Thomas finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals while shooting 7 for 12 from the field. Her five triple-doubles this season are as many as the rest of the league combined.

Satou Sabally had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Mercury (20-13), while Kahleah Copper finished with 17 points.

Nneka Ogwumike led the Storm with 24 points and eight assists, while Skylar Diggins had 14 points.

Seattle (17-18) is just 2-8 in its last 10 games and is barely clinging to the eighth and final playoff spot, a half-game ahead of the Los Angeles Sparks (16-18).

