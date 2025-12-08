Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace, Premier League 2025-26: Guehi Thumps In Late Winner To Send Glasner's Side Fourth

Crystal Palace clinched a dramatic 2-1 away win at Fulham thanks to Marc Guehi’s 87th-minute header, lifting Palace into the Premier League’s top four

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace, Premier League 2025-26
Crystal Palace's match-winner Marc Guehi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Marc Guehi scored a dramatic 87th-minute header, his late winner earned Palace all three points at Craven Cottage

  • Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring in the 20th minute after a slick pass from Adam Wharton

  • Harry Wilson equalised for the hosts just before half-time with a stunning outside-of-the-boot strike

Marc Guehi's thumping late header secured Crystal Palace a 2-1 win over Fulham to move them into the Premier League top four.

It looked like Oliver Glasner's side were going to be held at Craven Cottage after Harry Wilson cancelled out Eddie Nketiah's opener, but Palace found a way to win.

The Englishman marked his 50th appearance for the club by drilling his low shot into the bottom-right corner after pouncing on Adam Wharton's throughball in the 20th minute.

Emile Smith Rowe then forced Dean Henderson into a sharp stop before Wilson continued his fine goalscoring form with a lovely outside-of-the-boot strike after a one-two with Raul Jimenez.

Fulham thought they had a winner after the break. Alex Iwobi's towering header rattled the goal frame before Smith Rowe turned in the rebound, but the goal was overturned as Samuel Chukwueze had strayed offside in the build-up.

That left the door open for Guehi to snatch all three points in the 87th minute, as he peeled off his defender on a corner to head home.

Palace leapfrog Chelsea into fourth, while Fulham remain 15th, but they are still four points clear of the relegation zone.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Leaving it late

Guehi's 87th-minute winner was Palace's latest winning goal in a Premier League away game since November 2022, when Michael Olise scored in the 94th minute against West Ham (also a 2-1 win).

But Palace are strong on the road under Glasner. Since the Austrian took over in March 2024, only Arsenal (65), Liverpool (57) and Manchester City (55) have won more Premier League points away from home than Palace (52 – P33 W14 D10 L9).

They were not a dominant force in this game, though, as it was the eighth victory they have registered in 2025 when having less than 40% possession (37%), more than any other team.

Fulham, meanwhile, have lost seven of their last 10 top-flight games (W3), their joint-most in a 10-match stretch under current boss Marco Silva (also March-May 2023).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Important For Me To Speak Out': Smriti Mandhana Breaks Silence On Wedding Row Via Instagram

  2. Gautam Gambhir Dismisses Criticism, Says 'Batting Order Is Overrated' In White-Ball Cricket

  3. Ashes 2025-26: 'Australia Not For Weak Men', Ben Stokes Makes Honest Admission After Going 2-0 Down At Gabba

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Cuttack Weather Report, Barabati Stadium Pitch Report

  5. SMAT 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal Confirms Availability For Mumbai; No Clarity On Rohit Sharma's Participation - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Politics of Petals: When A Secular Festival Becomes Inconvenient

  2. Over 150 Flights Cancelled On Sunday; DGCA Steps In; IndiGo Says Doing Everything Possible

  3. Thousands Gather in Kolkata for Mega Bhagavad Gita Recital

  4. Bangladeshi And Rohingya Settlers In Varanasi Under Police Verification Drive

  5. Modi To Lead Parliamentary Debates On Vande Mataram And Election Reforms

Entertainment News

  1. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  2. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  3. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  4. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  5. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Zelenskyy Says Progress In Peace Plan Talks After Call With US Envoys

  2. Indian Scientists Discover 'Milky Way Twin' From 12-Billion-Year-Old Universe

  3. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  4. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  5. Infantino Faces Backlash After Awarding FIFA ‘Peace Prize’ To Donald Trump

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 6, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope December 7–13, 2025: New Opportunities Rise For Cancer, Scorpio & Capricorn

  3. From Babri To Ram Mandir: 32 Years Of Transformation And Tension In Ayodhya

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Biggest Opener Of His Career; Beats Saiyaara

  6. Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Crime Thriller Earns Over Rs 4 Crore

  7. Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros. For $82.7 Billion, Writers Guild Of America Opposes The Deal

  8. UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Expected Soon at upsssc.gov.in: Check Scorecard Download Steps