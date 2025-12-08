Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace, Premier League 2025-26: Guehi Thumps In Late Winner To Send Glasner's Side Fourth

Marc Guehi scored a dramatic 87th-minute header, his late winner earned Palace all three points at Craven Cottage
Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring in the 20th minute after a slick pass from Adam Wharton
Harry Wilson equalised for the hosts just before half-time with a stunning outside-of-the-boot strike
Marc Guehi's thumping late header secured Crystal Palace a 2-1 win over Fulham to move them into the Premier League top four.
It looked like Oliver Glasner's side were going to be held at Craven Cottage after Harry Wilson cancelled out Eddie Nketiah's opener, but Palace found a way to win.
The Englishman marked his 50th appearance for the club by drilling his low shot into the bottom-right corner after pouncing on Adam Wharton's throughball in the 20th minute.
Emile Smith Rowe then forced Dean Henderson into a sharp stop before Wilson continued his fine goalscoring form with a lovely outside-of-the-boot strike after a one-two with Raul Jimenez.
Fulham thought they had a winner after the break. Alex Iwobi's towering header rattled the goal frame before Smith Rowe turned in the rebound, but the goal was overturned as Samuel Chukwueze had strayed offside in the build-up.
That left the door open for Guehi to snatch all three points in the 87th minute, as he peeled off his defender on a corner to head home.
Palace leapfrog Chelsea into fourth, while Fulham remain 15th, but they are still four points clear of the relegation zone.
Data Debrief: Leaving it late
Guehi's 87th-minute winner was Palace's latest winning goal in a Premier League away game since November 2022, when Michael Olise scored in the 94th minute against West Ham (also a 2-1 win).
But Palace are strong on the road under Glasner. Since the Austrian took over in March 2024, only Arsenal (65), Liverpool (57) and Manchester City (55) have won more Premier League points away from home than Palace (52 – P33 W14 D10 L9).
They were not a dominant force in this game, though, as it was the eighth victory they have registered in 2025 when having less than 40% possession (37%), more than any other team.
Fulham, meanwhile, have lost seven of their last 10 top-flight games (W3), their joint-most in a 10-match stretch under current boss Marco Silva (also March-May 2023).