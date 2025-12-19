Crystal Palace 2-2 KuPS, UEFA Conference League: Eagles Forced To Settle For Play-offs

Crystal Palace were forced to settle for a play-off place in the Conference League after playing out a 2-2 draw against 10-man KuPS at Selhurst Park on Thursday.
Despite introducing the likes of Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eddie Nketiah late on, Palace could not find a way past KuPS' defence as they finished 10th in the league phase table.
Palace hit the front in stunning fashion with just five minutes on the clock when Christantus Uche bent a sensational effort with the outside of his foot into the top-left corner.
Oliver Glasner's team almost punished KuPS' attempt to play out from the back, but Ibrahim Cisse's heroic block denied Uche from notching his second of the contest.
But despite entering the break in the ascendency, Palace were stunned by two goals in three minutes, the first of which came from Piotr Parzyszek in the 50th minute.
Parzyszek finished into the roof of the net after good work from Saku Savolainen before Cisse turned Clinton Antwi's shot at goal beyond Walter Benitez with an improvised flick.
KuPS thought they had put the game beyond doubt in the 68th minute when Parzyszek turned home at the back post, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.
Palace were given a lifeline when Antwi received a straight red card in the 73rd minute for a foul on Will Hughes, with his follow-through catching the midfielder high on his leg.
And the Eagles made the man advantage count almost immediately when Justin Devenny nodded Tyrick Mitchell's cross past Johannes Kreidl at the back post.
Devenny and Nketiah both saw glorious chances in second-half stoppage time repelled by KuPS goalkeeper Kreidl, as the visitors held on to also qualify for the play-offs.
Data Debrief: Youngsters impress, but Palace made to pay
Ahead of kick-off, Glasner stressed the importance of player welfare within his Palace squad as his team embark on a three-game run over the next five days in all competitions, and some of his alterations impressed despite the result.
One of those was Joel Drakes-Thomas, with the 16-year-old finishing the game with a team-high total number of crosses (seven), while also creating two chances, a total equalled by four other Palace players in the contest.
Devenny also put his name forward for a regular starting spot with a goal and an assist, while Romain Esse completed more dribbles (three) and won more duels (11) than any other player for the Eagles, who were left to rue a glut of missed opportunities.
They finished the game with an expected goals (xG) total of 1.57 from their 14 shots to KuPS' 0.26 from their three attempts. The Finnish side had failed to score in their last four European away games, but gave their travelling support something to cheer in the capital.