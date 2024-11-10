West Indies Vs England, 1st T20I Toss Update: ENG Bowl First Against WI - Check Playing XIs

England's returning captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in the first T20I in Barbados on Sunday (November 10, 2024). This is the first game in a five-match series, which will be the last white-ball tour of 2024 for the visitors. (Match Blog | Streaming | More Cricket News)
Batting all-rounder Dan Mousley will make his T20I debut for England, while tearaway fast bowler Jofra Archer does not feature in their playing XI.
Playing XIs
England: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley.
West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.
The match will mark Jos Buttler's much-awaited comeback to international cricket, with the English skipper last having played the T20 World Cup semi-final against India, which the Brits lost.
As for hosts West Indies, they clean swept South Africa 3-0 in August before losing 2-1 in Sri Lanka last month.