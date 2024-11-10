West Indies Vs England Live Score, 1st T20I: WI Bat First In Barbados; No Archer In ENG Playing XI

Welcome to our live coverage of the first T20I between West Indies and England at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Sunday (November 9, 2024). The five-match T20I series will be England's last white-ball tour of 2024, and a star-studded Windies will offer a stiff challenge at home. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
The match will mark Jos Buttler's much-awaited comeback to international cricket, with the English skipper last having played the T20 World Cup semi-final against India, which the Brits lost.
Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the WI vs ENG game, right here.
Toss Update
Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies. Batting all-rounder Dan Mousley made his T20I debut for England, while tearaway fast bowler Jofra Archer did not feature in their playing XI.
Playing XIs
England: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley.
West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.
As for hosts West Indies, they clean swept South Africa 3-0 in August before losing 2-1 in Sri Lanka last month.