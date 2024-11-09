West Indies Vs England, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs ENG Match On TV And Online

West Indies are set to face England in the second T20I of their five-match series at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Monday, November 11. (More Cricket News)
After dominating the ODI series, West Indies will aim to assert dominance over England in the five-match T20I series. The T20Is will be played across two venues within the span of a week.
West Indies, led by Rovman Powell, have welcomed back T20 stars Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, and Akeal Hosein, with Shimron Hetmyer also returning to the squad.
England, on the other hand, sees the return of captain Jos Buttler, while Jafer Chohan earns his first call-up alongside Dan Mousley and John Turner, who made their debuts in the previous ODI series.
West Indies Vs England T20I Head-To-Head
England and West Indies have clashed in 30 T20 matches so far. England have won 13 of these encounters, while West Indies have come out on top 17 times.
West Indies Vs England: Squads
West Indies: Rovman Powell (captain), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.
England: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner.
West Indies Vs England: Live Streaming
When to watch West Indies vs England, 2nd T20I match?
The West Indies vs England, 2nd T20I match will be played on November 11, Monday at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown at 1:30 AM IST.
Where to watch West Indies vs England, 2nd T20I match?
You can catch the live stream of the West Indies vs England 2nd T20I on the FanCode app and website in India. However, there will be no live telecast of the match in India.