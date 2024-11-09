Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI Toss Update: BAN To Bat First Against AFG - Check Playing XIs

Building on their victory in the first ODI, Afghanistan face Bangladesh in the second of the three-match series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday, November 9. (Live Blog | More Cricket News)
Hashmatullah Shahidi’s men enter the fixture on the back of a dominant 92-run win over Bangladesh in the first game, thanks to Allah Ghazanfar’s brilliant spell. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be looking to keep the series alive.
Toss Update
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh: Playing XIs
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Allah Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman