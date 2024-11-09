Cricket

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI LIVE Score: BAN Opt To Bat First In Sharjah - Check Playing XIs

Follow the live scores and updates of the second ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, right here

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: AFG take on BAN in the 2nd ODI match. Photo: X/ACBofficials
Welcome to the live coverage of the second ODI of the three-game bilateral series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh which is being played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

The first game saw Afghanistan beat the visitors by 92 runs thanks to Allah Ghazanfar's six-wicket haul. Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side will look to bounce back after a disappointing loss in the first match.

Mohammad Nabi's vital 84 off 79 deliveries and Ghazanfar's six-wicket haul helped Afghanistan take the first ODI comfortably. Chasing 236 for victory, the Bangladeshis were bundled out for 143 as they lost their last eight wickets for mere 23 runs.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto has won the toss and elected to bat first.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Playing XIs:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Allah Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Jaker Ali(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Nahid Rana

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Allah Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Azmatullah Omarzai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Darwish Rasooli, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Malik, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran

