Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

WI Vs ENG, Live Scores, 2nd Test: England Opt To Bat Against West Indies

Follow Day 1 scores of the 2nd Test cricket match between West Indies and England. The first WI vs ENG Test ended in a draw.

WI Vs ENG, Live Scores, 2nd Test: England Opt To Bat Against West Indies
Follow live scores of West Indies vs England second Test that takes place at Kensington Oval. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 7:03 pm

West Indies and England cricket teams are in Barbados for the second Test of the three-match series, starting today (March 16). The first match ended in a thrilling draw at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Follow live cricket scores of WI vs ENG, 2nd Test being played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown here:

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

Related stories

Live Streaming Details Of West Indies Vs England, 2nd Test: Date, Time, Venue

WI Vs ENG: West Indies Docked World Test Championship Points For Slow Over-Rate In Drawn 1st Test

WI Vs ENG, 1st Test: Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Holder Help West Indies Salvage Draw Vs England

07:01 PM IST: England Opt To Bat

England have once again won the toss in the ongoing Test series and once again they opt to bat.

06:55 PM IST: Weclome

Hello everyone, welcome to this space. We are just minutes away from toss of second Test match between West Indies and England. 

Both West Indies and England have managed just 14 points in with one win each in their respective ICC World Test Championship 2021-22 campaigns. Windies are eighth in the nine-team table with 23.22 PCT (percentage of points) as on March 14, while England remain rooted at the bottom with 11.67 PCT.

Tags

Sports Cricket West Indies Vs England West Indies Vs England Test West Indies Vs England 2022 West Indies Cricket Team England National Cricket Team Kraigg Brathwaite Jason Holder Kemar Roach Joe Root Ben Stokes Saqib Mahmood New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Kashmir Files: Cinema As Testimony

The Kashmir Files: Cinema As Testimony

Karachi Test, Day 5: Azam Falls For 196, Pakistan (430/7) Need 76 After Lyon Strikes

Karachi Test, Day 5: Azam Falls For 196, Pakistan (430/7) Need 76 After Lyon Strikes