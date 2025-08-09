Sports Highlights, August 9: Liberty Pip Wings For 3rd WNBA Win In Row; Pakistan Beat West Indies In 1st ODI

Sports News Highlights: Chinese chess player Li Haoyu was handed a six-month ban by FIDE for sandbagging, while England seamer Chris Woakes said he might risk rehab over surgery in his race to be fit for The Ashes. Catch the key updates and results from sporting events all over the world, as they happened on Saturday, August 9, 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
WNBA New York Liberty Dallas Wings
New York Liberty centre Emma Meesseman (33) blocks a shot against Dallas Wings guard Haley Jones (30) during a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas. Photo: AP
Paula Badosa pulled out of this year's final Grand Slam event, US Open 2025, owing to back injury and Jil Teichmann was named as her replacement. In the WNBA, New York Liberty beat Dallas Wings by an 88-77 margin to clinch their third straight win. Over in Trinidad, Pakistan subjected hosts West Indies to a five-wicket loss in the first ODI. And in chess, ChatGPT's OpenAI got the better of Elon Musk's Grok in the final of an AI players-only tournament. Catch the highlights, key updates and results from sporting events all over the world, as they happened on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today, August 9: Good Morning!

Hello and welcome to everyone joining us this Saturday, which happens to be the day celebrating Raksha Bandhan in India. We will get you all the sporting action from across the globe, so stay with us for live coverage.

Sports News LIVE Today, August 9: Football Recap..

In overnight pre-season football action, Chelsea blanked Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, with goals from debutant Estevao and Joao Pedro. Over in Monaco's Stade Louis II, Inter Milan came from a goal down to beat Monaco 2-1 despite having Hakan Calhanoglu sent off nine minutes before half-time.

Sports News LIVE Today, August 9: Why Paula Badosa Won't Play US Open

Paula Badosa, a former top-10 women's singles tennis player, has pulled out of the US Open as she is still recuperating from a back injury that has sidelined her since a first-round loss at Wimbledon on June 30. The US Tennis Association announced Badosa’s withdrawal and said Jil Teichmann would replace her in the field. Alize Cornet, who retired from tennis last year but returned to action in 2025, is the next woman in line to get a berth in the draw at Flushing Meadows if someone else pulls out, Associated Press reported.

Sports News LIVE Today, August 9: PAK Vs WI, 1st ODI

Pakistan have drawn first blood in the three-match ODI series against West Indies, winning the opener by five wickets in Tarouba. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side has chased down a 281-run target with seven balls to spare. Hasan Nawaz top-scores with an unbeaten 63 and Hussain Talat (41 not out) stays there till the end with him.

Sports News LIVE Today, August 9: Haider Ali Reportedly Arrested, Bailed

Pakistan batter Haider Ali has reportedly been arrested by the Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of rape and been granted bail pending further enquiries. The 24-year-old cricketer, who was with the Shaheens (Pakistan 'A') squad on a tour of England, remains in the UK.

"After receiving a report on Monday 4 August 2025 of a rape, we have arrested a 24-year-old man," an ESPNcricinfo report quoted Greater Manchester Police as stating. "It's alleged that the incident occurred on Wednesday 23 July 2025 at a premises in Manchester. The victim is being supported by officers."

Sports News LIVE Today, August 9: Chinese Ex-Chess Prodigy Banned 

China's Li Haoyu has been handed a six-month ban by global governing body FIDE for alleged 'sandbagging', that is intentionally losing games. The 36-year-old, who was a prodigy at one point, lost 13 straight games over two tournaments and dropped 400 Elo rating points in a year to arouse suspicion.

Sports LIVE Today, August 9: Manu Bhaker's Raksha Bandhan Post

Double Olympic medallist and ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker has posted a photo with her brother, applying the traditional 'tilak' (vermillion mark) on his forehead as is tradition on Raksha Bandhan. Check out the picture below:

Sports LIVE Today, August 9: Shreyas Iyer's 'Rakhi Special' Pic

India cricketer Shreyas Iyer, who last represented the country during the victorious Champions Trophy campaign in March, has posted an adorable photo with his sister Shresta with the caption 'Happy Rakshabandhan'. Iyer is expected to be selected for the Asia Cup squad, with the T20 event starting from September 9.

Sports LIVE Today, August 9: WNBA Update

Sabrina Ionescu scores 16 points, Emma Meesseman tallies 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals, and the New York Liberty beat the Dallas Wings 88-77 for their third straight victory in the WNBA. Elsewhere, A'ja Wilson nets 29 points and 12 rebounds on her 29th birthday and Jackie Young adds 26 points, including a key 3-pointer with 51 seconds left, as the Las Vegas Aces defeat the Seattle Storm 90-86 for their fifth win in six games.

Sports LIVE Today, August 9: Chris Woakes Injury Update

After heroically walking out to bat on the final day of the Oval Test, injured England seamer Chris Woakes is racing against time to be fit for the Ashes, saying rehabilitation "may be a risk worth taking" over surgery on his dislocated shoulder to keep his hopes alive. The 36-year-old has undergone scans and is awaiting results but believes an eight-week rehab programme could have him ready for the first Test in Perth on November 21.

"I'm waiting to see what the extent of the damage is but I think the options will be to have surgery or to go down a rehab route and try and get it as strong as possible," Woakes told BBC Sport. Woakes had injured his shoulder while trying to save a boundary on the opening day of the fifth Test against India. He didn't bowl for the rest of the Test and neither did he bat in the first innings.

Sports LIVE Today, August 9: OpenAI Pips Grok in Chess Tournament

ChatGPT's OpenAI has defeated Elon Musk's Grok in the final of a tournament held among the world's various artificial intelligence (AI) chess players. OpenAI's o3 model did not lose any game in the tournament and beat Grok 4 in the final, while Google's model Gemini finished third.

Sports LIVE Today, August 9: Who Is Victoria Mboko?

Victoria Mboko, the 18-year-old Canadian, soared from world no. 85 to 25 in just 10 days after defeating former women's singles world number one Naomi Osaka in Montreal yesterday. Mboko rallied from a set down to win the Canadian Open title in front of a partisan home crowd and capture her first WTA Tour title. Know all about her background and achievements in our report.

Sports LIVE Today, August 9: India 'A' Women In Action

India 'A' Women have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia 'A' Women in the 2nd T20 of their three-game series at Mackay’s Great Barrier Reef Arena. The India A team had lost the opener, falling 13 runs short in their chase of 138, and are looking to level the series before the final match. Track the live updates in our dedicated blog.

Sports LIVE Today, August 9: Coming Up Later... 

Mohun Bagan Super Giant take on Diamond Harbour FC in a crucial Durand Cup Group B match at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata at 7pm IST. Only a win can guarantee Mohun Bagan the top spot, while a draw would suffice for Diamond Harbour to remain first and qualify directly for the quarter-finals. Check out our preview to know all about the encounter.

Sports LIVE Today, August 9: 'Sandbagging' Explained

Sandbagging in chess, the act of intentionally losing to lower one’s rating for tournament advantage, has drawn global attention after FIDE sanctioned Li Haoyu of China. Underperforming to lower one’s Elo rating can enable a player to qualify for lower-rated tournament sections and target substantial prize money. Read our explainer to learn more.

Sports LIVE Today, August 9: That's A Wrap

With that, we conclude our coverage here of today's sports news and events. Live updates continue at our dedicated blogs for the India A women's T20 and Durand Cup. We will be back tomorrow with this one-stop sports shop. Until then, goodbye.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. IMD Weather Alert Today: Red Warning for Mumbai, Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  3. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  4. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  5. Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal For Gaza, Awaiting Israel’s Response

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks