Mohun Bagan Vs Diamond Harbour Preview, Durand Cup 2025: Mariners Face DHFC In Crunch Kolkata Clash

Mohun Bagan are the most successful side in the history of Durand Cup. Bastob Roy's Mariners enter the 134th edition with 17 titles (in 30 finals), one more than their Kolkata derby rival East Bengal. Bagan last won the title in 2023 and lost to NorthEast United in the 2024 final. They are one of the six Indian Super League (ISL) teams competing in this edition.