Mohun Bagan Vs Diamond Harbour Preview, Durand Cup 2025: Mariners Face DHFC In Crunch Kolkata Clash

Mohun Bagan Vs Diamond Harbour, Durand Cup 2025 Preview: Only a win can guarantee Mariners the top spot, while a draw would suffice for DHFC to remain first and qualify directly for the quarter-finals

Outlook Sports Desk
Mohun Bagan Vs Diamond Harbour, Durand Cup 2025 Preview
Mohun Bagan Vs Diamond Harbour, Durand Cup 2025 Preview: Mariners beat BSF FT 4-0 in their previous outing. Photo: Durand Cup
  • Mohun Bagan and Diamond Harbour FC tied on six points each

  • Match on August 9 to determine Group B winner at Salt Lake Stadium

  • Diamond Harbour lead on goal difference; Mohun Bagan need a win

Mohun Bagan Super Giant take on Diamond Harbour FC in a crucial Durand Cup 2025 Group B match at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, on Saturday (August 9), with group supremacy and quarter-final spot at stake. Here's all you need to know about the Mohun Bagan vs Diamond Harbour football match today.

Mohun Bagan and Diamond Harbour FC are tied atop Group B in the Durand Cup 2025, each with six points from two matches. Diamond Harbour FC lead the group on goal difference (+8 compared to Mohun Bagan’s +6), having scored ten goals and conceded two, while Mohun Bagan have scored seven and conceded one. The clash is set to be a contest between Diamond Harbour’s scoring prowess and Mohun Bagan’s structured offence and experience.

Their head-to-head encounter is the final group match and will determine the group winner. Only a win can guarantee Mohun Bagan the top spot, while a draw would suffice for Diamond Harbour to remain first and qualify directly for the knockout stage of the Durand Cup 2025.

Mohun Bagan are the most successful side in the history of Durand Cup. Bastob Roy's Mariners enter the 134th edition with 17 titles (in 30 finals), one more than their Kolkata derby rival East Bengal. Bagan last won the title in 2023 and lost to NorthEast United in the 2024 final. They are one of the six Indian Super League (ISL) teams competing in this edition.

Diamond Harbour FC’s rapid ascent in Indian football has been remarkable. Founded in 2020, the club secured promotion to the I-League by winning the I-League 2 in the 2024–25 season. Under the guidance of coach Kibu Vicuna, who led Mohun Bagan to I-League victory in 2020, Diamond Harbour have combined tactical discipline with attacking flair.

This swift progression from the Calcutta Premier Division to the I-League in just three seasons underscores the club’s growing prominence in Indian football. And today, they will have the chance to know out one of the giants of Indian football from a prestigious competition.

Mohun Bagan Vs Diamond Harbour, Durand Cup 2025: Head-To-Head Record And Format

Prior to this August 2025 fixture, Mohun Bagan and Diamond Harbour FC have met only once in official competition, on September 17, 2023, in the Calcutta Premier Division. Diamond Harbour FC secured a 1-0 victory. This limited head-to-head record adds intrigue to the Group B decider, as Mohun Bagan seek to assert dominance and Diamond Harbour aim to repeat their prior success.

The Durand Cup 2025 features 24 teams split into six groups, with each group winners and the two best second-placed teams advancing to the quarter-finals, heightening the stakes for this contest.

The Durand Cup, established in 1888, is Asia’s oldest football tournament and the third oldest in the world. The 2023 edition saw a record 24 teams, including six Indian Super League clubs, participate for the first time.

Kolkata has hosted the final since 2019, reflecting the city’s deep football culture. The 2023 final at Salt Lake Stadium drew over 60,000 spectators, highlighting the tournament’s enduring popularity in West Bengal.

Key Players: Luka Majcen and Liston Colaco in Focus

Striker Luka Majcen, leading Diamond Harbour FC’s attack, previously played for Punjab FC and has proven his capability across multiple tiers of Indian football. He is expected to be central to Diamond Harbour’s offensive strategy under coach Kibu Vicuna, facing a resilient Mohun Bagan defence.

For Mohun Bagan, Liston Colaco is in excellent form, having scored four goals in the tournament, including a brace in the previous match. With Mohun Bagan’s attack potentially missing regular starters, Colaco’s pace and dribbling will be crucial in testing Diamond Harbour’s defensive line.

Heading into this decisive Group B match, both teams have demonstrated offensive strength. Diamond Harbour FC defeated Mohammedan Sporting 2-1 and routed BSF FT 8-1, while Mohun Bagan beat Mohammedan SC 3-1 and BSF FT 4-0.

The Durand Cup has seen a sharp rise in attendance at Kolkata venues since 2023, with Salt Lake Stadium recording over 35,000 spectators for key group matches. Local Bengali media report that youth academies in West Bengal have doubled their enrolment since Mohun Bagan’s 2023 title run, reflecting growing grassroots interest.

Published At:
Tags

