Mohun Bagan Vs BSF FT, Durand Cup 2025: Mariners Cruise Past BSFFT For Back-To-Back Wins

Liston Colaco scored a brace, while Sahal Abdul Samad also found the target after Manvir Singh had given the Mariners the lead in the first half at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohun Bagan Vs BSF FT, Durand Cup 2025 Match Report
Mohun Bagan Vs BSF FT, Durand Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan Super Giants players celebrate after winning. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
info_icon

Mohun Bagan Super Giant slammed three goals in quick succession to secure a comfortable 4-0 victory over Border Security Force for their second consecutive victory in the Group B fixture of the 134th Durand Cup on Monday.

Liston Colaco scored a brace, while Sahal Abdul Samad also found the target after Manvir Singh had given the Mariners the lead in the first half at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan.

With this win, Mohun Bagan have six points from two matches to be placed second in the group behind Diamond Harbour FC on goal difference. The final group game between both sides will decide the group winners.

Mohun Bagan took 24 minutes to break the BSF defence when Manvir leapt ahead of his marker and directed the 18-year-old Roshan’s cross past the goalkeeper Harpreet Singh.

The Mariners, who had seven attempts on goal in the first half, failed to convert them with Anirudh Thapa and Manvir putting their efforts wide which were both created by Liston Colaco.

The winger later scuffed his shot wide in the final action of the first half after he was set free by Thapa as the home side went into the break with a solitary goal lead.

BSF could have punished Mohun Bagan for their defensive lapses, including twice inside five minutes and one in added time of the first half, but Kishori could not capitalise on the chances.

Jose Molina brought in Sahal Abdul Samad, Kiyan Nassiri and centre back Alberto Rodriguez at halftime to inject more energy into his side.

Mohun Bagan took the lead just seven minutes after the restart through Colaco. Sahal pushed the ball into the path of Colaco who found the bottom corner with a hard low shot to double the lead.

Colaco completed his brace minutes later as he beat his marker inside the box with a couple of step overs and slotted the ball into the net between the legs of the goalkeeper.

Sahal, who was sharp after coming on, joined the party three minutes later to give Mohun Bagan their fourth goal of the match.

The midfielder made his way inside the box and with a neat skill, beat the rushing goalkeeper and his scooped shot had crossed the line before the BSF defender could clear it off the line.

Sahal then struck the crossbar with a powerful effort in the next attack while Dippendu Biswas also saw his glancing header from a corner kick being saved by the goalkeeper.

The final Group B game between Mohun Bagan and Diamond Harbour will be played on August 9.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance