Mohun Bagan Vs BSF FT Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Mariners Thrash BSFFT 4-0 As Colaco Bags Brilliant Brace

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs BSF FT Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Get scores and updates from the MBSG vs BSFFT, Group B match on Monday, August 4, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan

Mohun Bagan Vs BSF FT Highlights, Durand Cup 2025
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs BSF FT Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Liston Colaco in action for Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Group B fixture. | Photo: Durand Cup
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan Super Giant put on a dominant display to dismantle BSF FT 4-0 in their Durand Cup 2025 clash at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan. Manvir Singh opened the scoring with a strong header before Liston Colaco stole the show with a superb brace, first finishing off a smooth team move and then dazzling with a solo effort. Sahal Abdul Samad added the fourth after beating the keeper and sneaking his shot past the line, capping off a night of complete control from the Mariners.
LIVE UPDATES

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Hello!

Hello, we are back with another live blog and it’s Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Date: August 4, 2025
Kick-Off Time: 7:00 PM IST

Stay tuned for live updates from this Group B clash in the Durand Cup 2025.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Streaming Info

The Durand Cup 2025 will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Starting XIs

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: We Are All Set

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kick Off

The ball's rolling at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, and we're off in this Durand Cup 2025 clash between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Border Security Force Football Team.

The stands are buzzing, the drums are beating, and it's time for the Mariners to take on the men in uniform. Let’s see who sets the tone early in this battle of grit and tradition.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 9'

Lovely ball floated over the top and Manvir Singh is on the move! He shrugs off his marker with brute strength, muscles his way into the BSF box, and gets the shot off under pressure, but Harpreet stands tall and pulls off a sharp save. That’s the first real warning from Mohun Bagan, and Manvir's looking in the mood tonight.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 17'

Liston Colaco swings in a teasing corner and Tom Aldred rises highest at the near post, gets a good connection, but can't keep it down. That was begging for a better finish Mohun Bagan knocking hard on the BSF door now.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 20'

It’s one-way traffic at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan. Anirudh Thapa picks out Manvir Singh with a delightful through ball, slicing open the BSF backline, but Harpreet reads it early and charges off his line to smother the danger. Another corner for the Mariners, who are camped in BSF’s half and dictating everything so far.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 24' GOALLL | MBSG 1-0 BSFFT

There it is! The pressure finally pays off. Roshan Singh delivers a peach of a cross from the left, whipped in with pace and precision, and the BSF defence is caught flat-footed.

Manvir Singh rises to the occasion, meets it with a thumping header, and smashes it past Harpreet! The Kishore Bharati Krirangan erupts as the Mariners draw first blood.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 44'

A sharp move from the Mariners as Thapa finds himself inside the box, trying to spin into space with a neat half-turn. But the touch is just a tad too heavy, and BSF breathe a sigh of relief as they hack it clear. That was nearly curtains just before half-time.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Half-Time | MBSG 1-0 BSFFT

Manvir Singh’s towering header is the difference as the Mariners head into the break with a deserved 1-0 lead over BSF FT. It’s been all Mohun Bagan so far, wave after wave of pressure, slick passing, and total control. But BSF are still in it for now. Big 45 coming up.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 53' GOALL | MBSG 2-0 BSFFT

Liston Colaco makes it two for the Mariners with a composed finish. He links up smartly with Sahal Abdul Samad, takes a lovely first touch inside the box, and lashes a low shot into the far corner. That’s his first of the night and third in the Durand Cup 2025. Mariners cruising now.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 58' GOALL | MBSG 3-0 BSFFT

Liston Colaco is putting on a show under the lights in Kolkata! This one's all him, he picks up the ball on the flank, dances his way into the box with a burst of pace and a flurry of stepovers, completely fools his marker, and coolly slips the ball between the keeper’s legs.

Pure class from the winger, who now has a brace to his name and three goals in the Durand Cup 2025. The Mariners are flying, and BSF have no answers. This one looks done and dusted.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 61' GOALL | MBSG 4-0 BSFFT

BSF’s defence is in disarray now. Sahal Abdul Samad darts into the box, glides past the onrushing keeper, and takes the shot. A BSF defender tries to clear off the line, but the assistant’s flag goes up, the ball had clearly crossed. The referee points to the spot and Sahal makes it four for the Mariners.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 79' MBSG 4-0 BSFFT

Lightning counter from Mohun Bagan with Liston Colaco charging through the middle, the BSF defence stretched wide open. With a hat-trick in sight, Liston unselfishly squares it left for Sahal, but the pass is just too heavy. Sahal can't get there in time, and BSF scramble it clear. That could’ve easily been number five.

Full Time | Mohun Bagan 4-0 BSF FT

Mohun Bagan Super Giant eased past Border Security Force FT with a 4-0 win in their Durand Cup 2025 Group B clash in Kolkata. Goals from Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco (two), and Sahal Abdul Samad sealed a dominant display from the Mariners, who now go joint-top of the group alongside Diamond Harbour FC, although they trail on goal difference.

That's A Wrap

That’s a wrap from Kolkata. Thanks for tuning in, we’ll catch you again with another live blog soon. Until then, take care and goodbye.

Published At:
