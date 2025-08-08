Mohun Bagan Vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Group B Match On TV And Online

Mohun Bagan have won their opening two games
Diamond Harbour FC are newly promoted to I-League
Where and how to watch details
Durand Cup 2025 tournament sees Kolkata giants, Mohun Bagan take on Diamond Harbour FC in the biggest game of the tournament so far on Saturday, August 9 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. MBSG will be eager to put one step in the knockout stage as they take on Diamond Harbour FC.
Mohun Bagan won their opening two games of the tournament. They first defeated Mohammedan Sporting SC 3-1 despite being down to 10-men and then thrashed BSF 4-0 with Liston Colaco grabbing the eyeballs.
Diamond Harbour FC, on the other hand, have been promoted to the I-League this season and will be dependent on their star player, Luka Majcen. Their 8-1 victory over BSF Football was the biggest victory in the Durand Cup 2025 so far, with Clayton Silva grabbing four goals.
Match Details
Match: Diamond Harbour FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant
Tournament: Durand Cup 2025, Group B
Date: Saturday, 9th August 2025
Time: 7pm IST
Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
Mohun Bagan Vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Streaming And Telecast Details
When and where will the Mohun Bagan Vs Diamond Harbour FC match of the Durand Cup 2025 be played?
The Mohun Bagan Vs Diamond Harbour FC of Durand Cup 2025 will be played at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, on August 9, 2025 (Saturday). The scheduled kick-off time is 7pm IST.
Where to live-stream Mohun Bagan Vs Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup 2025, Group B match?
The Durand Cup 2025, Group B match between Mohun Bagan Vs Diamond Harbour FC will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.