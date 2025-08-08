Chelsea 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen Highlights, Club Friendly: Joao Pedro's Late Goal Helps The Blues Beat Die Werkself

Catch the highlights of the pre-season club friendly match, Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
Estevao of Chelsea celebrating after his goal against Bayer Leverkusen. Photo: X | Chelsea FC
Here are the highlights of the Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen, pre-season club friendly match held at the Stamford Bridge on Friday, 8 August 2025. The Blues dominated the match and won by 2-0 margin. Catch the highlights of the pre-season club friendly match, Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: When Does Action Start?

The live-action for the Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen match in the Club Friendly will start at 11:30 pm IST. The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Friday, 8 August.

Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Starting XIs

Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: How To Watch?

The Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen pre-season fixture can be streamed on the DAZN app and website for free.

Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Kickoff!

The match started with Chelsea going attacking against Die Werkself in the initial minutes of the first half. Both sides are looking to take a lead with an early goal in the match.

3' CHE 0-0 LEV

Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Yellow Card

Robert Andrich of Bayer Leverkusen was shown a yellow card for a bad foul in the seventh minute of the first half. Leverkusen need to go carefully at the start.

10' CHE 0-0 LEV

Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Another Yellow Card!

Trevoh Chalobah was given a yellow card after his misconduct during the 13th minute of the first half. Chelsea player will now have to tread carefully.

17' CHE 0-0 LEV

Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Goal!

Estevao scored the first goal of the match, when he found the net in the 28th minute to put his side in lead. Chelsea will try to keep that lead in the first half.

23' CHE 1-0 LEV

Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Yellow Card

Jarell Quansah of Chelsea was shown a yellow card in the 26th minute. Bayer Leverkusen are trying their best to find the equaliser before the half time.

35' CHE 1-0 LEV

Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Half-Time

Three minutes were added in the first half but Bayer Leverkusen could not score any goal in that time and finished the first half trailing by one goal. Both sides will try to score many goals after the break.

Half-Time - CHE 1-0 LEV

Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: 2nd Half Starts

Chelsea made three substitutions right after the start of the second half. Jorell Hato replaced Marc Cucurella, and Dario Essugo substituted Moises Caicedo, whereas Pedro Neto came in place of Cole Palmer.

49' CHE 1-0 LEV

Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Substitutions

Bayer Leverkusen made two substitutions in the 60th minute. Axel Tape replaced Ibrahim Maza, and Christian Michel Kofane substituted Pedro Hincapie.

60' CHE 1-0 LEV

Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: More Changes

Joao Pedro substituted Liam Delap, and Tyrique George replaced Jamie Gittens for Chelsea. Bayer Leverkusen also made one change when Viktor Boniface substituted Patrik Schick.

75' CHE 1-0 LEV

Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Goal!

Four minutes are added in the second half and Joao Pedro has found the net for Chelsea which took their lead 2-0 in the match. Bayer Leverkusen need to score some goals now.

90+1' CHE 2-0 LEV

Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Full Time!

The match ended without any goal from Bayer Leverkusen. Chelsea won the match 2-0 after Joao Pedro's late goal in the stoppage time.

Full Time - CHE 2-0 LEV

That's All From Our Side!

Chelsea have defeated Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in the pre-season club friendly match at Stamford Bridge. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!

