Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: When Does Action Start?
The live-action for the Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen match in the Club Friendly will start at 11:30 pm IST. The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Friday, 8 August.
Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Starting XIs
Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: How To Watch?
The Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen pre-season fixture can be streamed on the DAZN app and website for free.
Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Kickoff!
The match started with Chelsea going attacking against Die Werkself in the initial minutes of the first half. Both sides are looking to take a lead with an early goal in the match.
3' CHE 0-0 LEV
Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Yellow Card
Robert Andrich of Bayer Leverkusen was shown a yellow card for a bad foul in the seventh minute of the first half. Leverkusen need to go carefully at the start.
10' CHE 0-0 LEV
Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Another Yellow Card!
Trevoh Chalobah was given a yellow card after his misconduct during the 13th minute of the first half. Chelsea player will now have to tread carefully.
17' CHE 0-0 LEV
Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Goal!
Estevao scored the first goal of the match, when he found the net in the 28th minute to put his side in lead. Chelsea will try to keep that lead in the first half.
23' CHE 1-0 LEV
Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Yellow Card
Jarell Quansah of Chelsea was shown a yellow card in the 26th minute. Bayer Leverkusen are trying their best to find the equaliser before the half time.
35' CHE 1-0 LEV
Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Half-Time
Three minutes were added in the first half but Bayer Leverkusen could not score any goal in that time and finished the first half trailing by one goal. Both sides will try to score many goals after the break.
Half-Time - CHE 1-0 LEV
Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: 2nd Half Starts
Chelsea made three substitutions right after the start of the second half. Jorell Hato replaced Marc Cucurella, and Dario Essugo substituted Moises Caicedo, whereas Pedro Neto came in place of Cole Palmer.
49' CHE 1-0 LEV
Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Substitutions
Bayer Leverkusen made two substitutions in the 60th minute. Axel Tape replaced Ibrahim Maza, and Christian Michel Kofane substituted Pedro Hincapie.
60' CHE 1-0 LEV
Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: More Changes
Joao Pedro substituted Liam Delap, and Tyrique George replaced Jamie Gittens for Chelsea. Bayer Leverkusen also made one change when Viktor Boniface substituted Patrik Schick.
75' CHE 1-0 LEV
Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Goal!
Four minutes are added in the second half and Joao Pedro has found the net for Chelsea which took their lead 2-0 in the match. Bayer Leverkusen need to score some goals now.
90+1' CHE 2-0 LEV
Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Full Time!
The match ended without any goal from Bayer Leverkusen. Chelsea won the match 2-0 after Joao Pedro's late goal in the stoppage time.
Full Time - CHE 2-0 LEV
That's All From Our Side!
Chelsea have defeated Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in the pre-season club friendly match at Stamford Bridge. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!