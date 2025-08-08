Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni, top left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Club World Cup Group E soccer match between Inter Milan and River Plate in Seattle, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Here are the highlights of the international club friendly featuring Inter Milan and AS Monaco at the Stade Louis II. An early Maghnes Akliouche for Monaco was cut out by Lautaro Martinez and Ange-Yoan Bonny as Inter Milan held a 1-2 victory despite losing Hakan Çalhanoglu to a red card. Catch the play-by-play updates from the pre-season football match at Stade Louis II in France, right here LIVE UPDATES 8 Aug 2025, 09:51:48 pm IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Welcome Welcome to today's club friendly featuring AS Monaco taking on Inter Milan at Stade Louis II. 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒇𝒖𝒎 𝒅'𝑬𝒖𝒓𝒐𝒑𝒆 ✨



🆚 @Inter

🏟️ Stade Louis-II

🕘 20h

📲 #ASMINT



𝗗𝗮𝗴𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝘂𝗻𝗲𝗴𝘂 🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/g0L9p1vncS — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) August 8, 2025 8 Aug 2025, 10:02:00 pm IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Live Streaming When will the AS Monaco vs Inter Milan club friendly Match be played? The match between AS Monaco and Inter Milan will be played on Friday. The match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST. Where to watch the live streaming of the AS Monaco vs Inter Milan club friendly match in India? The live streaming of the club friendly match between AS Monaco and Inter Milan will be available on Inter TV, the official channel of Inter Milan. 8 Aug 2025, 10:21:24 pm IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: H2H Total matches: 4 AS Monaco won: 0 Inter Milan won: 2 Draws: 2 8 Aug 2025, 10:54:53 pm IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: MON Announce New Signing Lukas Hradecký signs with Monaco! 🔥



AS Monaco is delighted to announce the arrival of Lukas Hradecký from Bayer Leverkusen!



𝔻𝕒𝕘𝕙𝕖, 𝕃𝕦𝕜𝕒𝕤! ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/kLfdgkIHba — AS Monaco EN 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco_EN) August 8, 2025 8 Aug 2025, 11:17:51 pm IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Team News Pronti per il calcio d'inizio 🔜#ForzaInter #MonacoInter pic.twitter.com/5rbnZ1QGqT — Inter ⭐⭐ (@Inter) August 8, 2025 Le 𝗫𝗜 𝗱𝗲 𝗱𝗲́𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁 🆚 @Inter 🐍



‣ #ASMINT pic.twitter.com/bYWq7xvADc — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) August 8, 2025 8 Aug 2025, 11:25:51 pm IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Referee For Tonight's Match Frances Guilleve (FRA) will be the referee for this match between Monaco and Inter Milan as part of the 2025 Friendly Match, which will be held at the Stade Louis II. 8 Aug 2025, 11:35:19 pm IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Kick-off And we are away in a almost-noisy Stade Louis II as Inter take on Monaco in a club friendly match. 8 Aug 2025, 11:38:37 pm IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Oh My Word! Inter Milan are yet to come to life and AS Monaco capitalize on that as Maghnes Akliouche scores a SCREAMER!!! Inter are shell-shocked but not the home fans as they love it! What a start! AS Monaco 1-0 Inter Milan 2' 8 Aug 2025, 11:40:35 pm IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Good Fightback From Inter Marcus Thuram, playing his home country, tries to find his skipper Lautaro Martinez but the latter cannot collect the ball as it lands straight into the hands of new signing, Hradecky. AS Monaco 1-0 Inter Milan 5' 8 Aug 2025, 11:43:59 pm IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Barella Fires It Wide Woah! Almost an equaliser for Inter. Nicolo Barella is in ample of space in the Monaco defence but the Italian fires it way wide off the Monaco goal. Great chance gone begging. AS Monaco 1-0 Inter Milan 8' 8 Aug 2025, 11:48:17 pm IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Maghnes Akliouche Terrorizing Inter Defence Inter are sleepwalking into this game as they give away yet another ball with George Ilenikhena and Maghnes Akliouche combining together with the former setting up for Akliouche but the latter cannot score as Inter thwart away the danger immediately. AS Monaco 1-0 Inter Milan 12' 8 Aug 2025, 11:51:05 pm IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Inter Waste Another Chance Monaco giveaway the ball cheaply as Inter snap up the mistake as Çalhanoğlu finds Barella who puts in a low cross for Thuram but the French forward cannot shoot it on goal. AS Monaco 1-0 Inter Milan 15' 8 Aug 2025, 11:54:47 pm IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Çalhanoğlu Booked Inter's Turkish midfielder Çalhanoğlu is booked and goes straight into the referee's notebook. AS Monaco 1-0 Inter 17' 8 Aug 2025, 11:59:35 pm IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Nerazzurri Gaining Confidence The Serie A side are having bulk of the possession in this match but Monaco won't mind that as they look to hit on the counter. AS Monaco 1-0 Inter 23' 9 Aug 2025, 12:02:57 am IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Mika Biereth Hits Wide Former Arsenal forward Mika Biereth makes a run in-between the Inter defence as Eliesse Ben Seghir finds him in acres of space but the former's shot is wide off the mark. Elsewhere, Martinez receives a booking for his protest. AS Monaco 1-0 Inter 27' 9 Aug 2025, 12:04:59 am IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Paul Pogba Watches On Monaco's summer signing Paul Pogba isn't on the bench tonight as he watches from the stands. AS Monaco 1-0 Inter 32' 9 Aug 2025, 12:12:45 am IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Red Card Hakan Calhanoglu, my my! Receives his sending orders as he goes on a foul on a Monaco player! The Inter players and himself are surprised as they did feel undone by. Inter are down to 10 men. AS Monaco 1-0 Inter 36' 9 Aug 2025, 12:14:26 am IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Both Coaches Are Not Happy Adi Hutter and Christan Chivu are involved an fiery exchange with the Monaco coach also being booked. The ref tonight will surely be kept busy. AS Monaco 1-0 Inter 38' 9 Aug 2025, 12:17:57 am IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: MON Almost Score A Second A brilliant move from the Monaco players as they find Ilenikhena who scores but he ends up being flagged offside. AS Monaco 1-0 Inter 41' 9 Aug 2025, 12:22:47 am IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: HT An entertaining first half at the Stade Louis II ends with the hosts leading 1-0 at the break against a 10-men of Inter. AS Monaco 1-0 Inter HT' 9 Aug 2025, 12:45:17 am IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Second-half Underway 48th minute and Monaco are awarded a free-kick after Bastoni commits a foul. Free-kick taken and Singo's shot is way over the bar but a chance nonetheless. AS Monaco 1-0 Inter 48' 9 Aug 2025, 12:51:35 am IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Free-kick From Inter Thwarted Barella whips in a cross after being awarded a free-kick but Monaco defend well and the Serie A side have to go back again and build up from the back. AS Monaco 1-0 Inter 55' 9 Aug 2025, 12:57:56 am IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Lautaro Martinez Levels It Up Lautaro Martinez levels it up for the Nerazzurri as Inter finally have a goal in this match. The Inter Milan skipper weaves magic as he twists and turns the Monaco defence and finds his way past Hradecky as the Serie A side go all square. AS Monaco 1-1 Inter 60' 9 Aug 2025, 01:06:38 am IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Both Teams Make Host Of Changes Coaches of both the teams decide to ring in the changes as MON and INT make subs. In come Brunner, Bamba, Teze and Golovin and out go Ilenikhena, Zakaria, Vanderson and Ben Seghir for the hosts. Inter changes: Ange-Yoan Bonny replaces Marcus Thuram

Denzel Dumfries replaces Benjamin Pavard

Carlos Augusto replaces Federico Dimarco

Raffaele Di Gennaro replaces Yann Sommer AS Monaco 1-1 Inter 66' 9 Aug 2025, 01:09:36 am IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Jordan Teze Misses Chance Jordan Teze of Monaco misses a chance to score as his left-footed from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. AS Monaco 1-1 Inter 71' 9 Aug 2025, 01:12:56 am IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: Francesco Pio Esposito Chance Goes Wide Francesco Pio Esposito is playing upfront and a cross Nico Barella finds the lanky forward but his shot is wayward and goes way over the bar. AS Monaco 1-1 Inter 76' 9 Aug 2025, 01:18:08 am IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: INT In The Lead Ange-Yoan Bonny has given the Serie A side the lead despite being a man down against Monaco. His right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a fast break. AS Monaco 1-1 Inter 80' 9 Aug 2025, 01:22:49 am IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: How Will ASM Respond? Monaco, who have mostly enjoyed a man advantage, are unable to break down the Inter defence as their chance after chance goes begging. Five minutes and stoppages to follow. AS Monaco 1-1 Inter 85' 9 Aug 2025, 01:27:27 am IST AS Monaco vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Club Friendlies: FT Second Half ends, Monaco 1, Inter Milan 2.