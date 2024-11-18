England Vs West Indies, 5th T20I: ENG Field First In Gros Islet - Check Playing XIs

Jos Buttler called it right at the toss and has opted to field first in the fifth and final T20 international against West Indies at the Daren Sammy International Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Sunday, November 17. (Cricket News | Live Streaming)
West Indies Vs England, Playing XIs
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Jos Buttler(c), Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, John Turner
West Indies (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein
Explaining his decision to field first, Jos Buttler said: We are going to bowl again. Looks like a really good wicket. Two changes. Rashid and Jofra Archer come in. We had a high-scoring game yesterday, we'll try to learn from that. We did a pretty good job (with the ball), a couple of really big overs. Setting the tone with the ball today, we'll try to do a good job today.
His opposite number, Rovman Powell said: "It's a case of us following the same template today. IF you bat first, you got to bat really good. The guys are upbeat. We have one change. McCoy misses out, Romario Shepherd comes in. It's been five games, the bodies wear and tear, that is something we have to keep monitoring. It's important (to finish 3-2). The fans would hope that WI play good, We want to put smiles on their faces."