Alphons Kannanthanam, a distinguished Indian politician, has had a multifaceted career that spans the realms of bureaucracy and politics. He hails from a background of service and dedication. His journey from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) to the political arena showcases his commitment to public welfare and governance. Alphons Kannanthanam is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In 1996, he made the bold decision to transition from a distinguished IAS officer to an electoral candidate, contesting successfully from the Kanjirappally constituency in Kerala.

He was the Minister of State for Tourism and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology in the Narendra Modi government from 2017 to 2019 .

During his tenure as the Minister of State for Tourism, Alphons Kannanthanam initiated several key projects aimed at promoting tourism in India. He played a pivotal role in launching the "Incredible India 2.0" campaign, which aimed to position India as a global tourism destination. He also spearheaded the development of the "Swadesh Darshan" and "Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive" (PRASAD) schemes, which aimed to enhance the infrastructure and amenities at various tourist destinations and pilgrimage sites across the country.

In his role as the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Alphons Kannanthanam focused on expanding the digital footprint of India. He played a crucial role in implementing the "Digital India" campaign, which aimed to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. He also advocated for the development of indigenous technologies and the promotion of startups in the technology sector.

Alphons Kannanthanam's contributions to Indian politics extend beyond his ministerial roles. He has been a vocal advocate for the rights of the marginalized and has consistently championed the cause of social justice.

In the 2021 Indian General Elections, Alphons Kannanthanam secured re-election as the Member of Parliament from the Ernakulam constituency. Currently serving as the Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Development of the North Eastern Region in the Narendra Modi government, he continues to drive initiatives that promote sustainable tourism, cultural preservation, and regional development.